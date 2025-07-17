Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert J Hollis's avatar
Robert J Hollis
1d

180 days of healthy ostrich v. False test on 2 decomposing ostrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

Where's Dudley Do-Right when you need him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture