Dear Jane,

in response to your latest critique below:

RE: Corrections Needed in Your Letter to the Federal Court of Appeal — Universal Ostrich Farm Case

JANE SCHARF

Jul 17, 2025

⚠️ OPEN LETTER TO CONNIE SHIELDS

From: Jane Scharf, Public Advocate and Legal Intervener

Date: July 17 2025

Dear Connie, You submitted a widely circulated letter regarding the Universal Ostrich Farm appeal. While your letter raises some valid concerns, it fails to properly assert the legal rights at stake and misleads the public into believing that due process, property rights, and constitutional violations are already before the court. They are not. As an insider at the farm — and the person who brought Omar in as legal counsel — you had a responsibility to ensure the correct legal framework was used. Instead, you have helped steer the case down a path that avoids the core violations and disables the court from ruling on them.

What You Got Right:

You exposed serious flaws in the CFIA’s conduct — including refusal to test carcasses, lack of necropsies, and contradictions in public statements.

You acknowledged the conflict of interest involving the original lawyer and the compensation deal.

You cited the Canadian Bill of Rights and its key sections.

You referred to Shaw v. Canada as a basis for allowing new issues on appeal.

These points are important — but they do not go far enough, and your framing still misses the legal target.

What’s Still Critically Wrong:

1. You Reference the Canadian Bill of Rights — But No One Has Argued It.

Mentioning sections of the Bill of Rights in a public letter is not the same as making a legal argument under it. Omar has never formally raised the Bill of Rights as the basis for the appeal. There is no motion to strike or read down the legislation. The court cannot rule on due process or property rights unless the issue is properly before them.

2. You Ignore the Two Foundational Violations:

Warrantless Entry: The CFIA entered the property without a warrant , which is a direct violation of the right to security of the person and enjoyment of property under section 1(a) of the Bill of Rights.

No Right to Appeal the Seizure/Destruction Order: There is no hearing, no tribunal, and no appeal process under the Health of Animals Act. This is a textbook violation of section 2(e) of the Bill of Rights — the right to a fair hearing before losing legal rights.

You mention “no tribunal” and “no hearing” — but again, you never ground that failure in law. The court cannot enforce those rights because Omar never asked them to.

3. You Mislead the Public Into Believing Rights Are Already Before the Court.

You quote the Bill of Rights and imply that the court is weighing due process, property rights, and unlawful agency conduct. But none of these arguments are in the formal record. You create the illusion that this case is about constitutional accountability — when in fact, it’s being argued as a species exemption and lawyer conflict case.

4. You Ignore That Omar’s Framing Blocks the Court from Ruling on Rights.

Because Omar focused only on:

The original lawyer’s conflict of interest, and

An exemption for ostriches from poultry classification,

…there is no foundation for the court to strike down the CFIA’s orders, or the statute itself, as unconstitutional. You helped bring Omar into the case. You are now helping him keep the court boxed into arguments that cannot restore due process — because due process was not pleaded.

What You Must Do:

File a corrective statement with the Court of Appeal acknowledging that the Canadian Bill of Rights, warrantless entry, and lack of appeal rights have not been formally raised, and ask that these issues be allowed in through public interest intervention.

Publicly support the request for intervener status from individuals and groups who will properly raise due process and property rights as legal issues — not just talking points.

Stop creating the false impression that this case is already about constitutional accountability. It is not — and unless that is fixed, the farm will lose and the court will have no chance to rule on the real violations.

This is not about personalities or who gets credit. It is about the future of lawful government in Canada. You still have a chance to correct the record and support a lawful resolution — but only if you tell the court and the public the truth: The right arguments have not been made. The real issues have not been raised. And if they are not brought forward now, it may be too late. Sincerely,

Jane Scharf

Legal Advocate and Public Intervener

Normally I would just say thanks for taking the time to read my substack but today I feel compelled to respond:

Dear Jane,

Thank you for your letter, though I must respond with firm clarification and disappointment at the tone and assumptions therein.

Let me begin with the most important correction: I did not hire Umar Sheikh. I am not his legal advisor, nor have I directed the legal strategy of Universal Ostrich Farms. I have never claimed to be a lawyer or paralegal, and I have never pretended to speak on behalf of the legal team. My involvement has always been in a public advocacy and communications capacity — nothing more.

To be absolutely clear:

The decision to retain Umar Sheikh was made by Universal Ostrich Farms , NOT me.

I attended one call with them and Umar, where I listened and offered no legal direction ( I am not a lawyer, I am a retitred dental hygienist) .

I have not submitted anything to the court as a legal argument or motion. I did, however, send my open letter.

I do, write a public Substack where I comment on developments and offer my personal thoughts as someone concerned with justice, government overreach, and due process.

Your accusation that I am somehow "steering" this case or "boxing in" the court is not only false, it’s borderline defamatory. It assumes a legal influence and authority I simply do not possess and have never claimed. Furthermore, you conflate public commentary with legal representation, which is disingenuous and misleading to your own readers.

You write that you and others filed for intervener status and properly raised Section 1(a) and 2(e) of the Canadian Bill of Rights. That’s commendable. But if your concern is truly with legal standing, then your critique should be directed to the court and legal counsel — not an independent writer exercising free expression — You know one of the many rights we are fighting for.

You also assert that I’ve misled the public by implying that constitutional arguments were before the court. What I have done — and will continue to do — is highlight what should be before the court, and what Canadians deserve to know is at stake. If the first legal counsel abandoned the Bill of Rights argument, and Umar chose to raise that fact in his submissions (which he did) — then the issue remains alive in the minds of many, even if it was procedurally abandoned by prior counsel. That’s a matter of fact.

Let’s be honest: your public letter isn’t really about legal technicalities. It’s a personal attack — and one that detracts from the broader cause. Instead of uniting around the urgent need to expose CFIA overreach, you’ve chosen to fracture support with accusatory rhetoric. That serves neither justice nor the ostriches.

If you truly care about the core rights being violated here — as I once believed you did — then may I suggest stop the infighting. Make space for different roles and strengths: lawyers to argue law, writers to inform the public, and advocates to rally support. We’re on the same side, even if we don’t agree on every method.

To that end, I will continue to do what I do best: write, expose, inform, and support those on the ground fighting for their property, animals, and rights.

Respectfully,

Connie Shields