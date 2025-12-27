Two Victims. One Machine.

How Tony & Frank Expose the Real State of Canada in 2025

If you want to understand where Canada is today, truly understand, you don’t need to read all 17 SDG reports. You don’t need to decode UN agreements or track the endless stream of “climate emergency” bills.

You only need two stories.

Two victims: One human, One ostrich.

Two cases that seem completely unrelated…and yet they are identical in what they reveal about the country we now live in.

This is the year in review the government will never give you!

This is the truth the media refuses to print!

This is the story of Tony and Frank!

TONY: The Man Who Has Now Spent Four Christmases in a Cement Cage

In a healthy society, the justice system protects the innocent, punishes the guilty, and respects the Charter.

In Canada, we do none of those things.

Tony Olienick has now spent almost four years in custody, that’s four Christmases behind bars.

Not for murder.

Not for assault.

Not for harming anyone.

The Crown’s headline-grabbing “conspiracy to kill police” charge … the one used to justify two years of fearmongering, was thrown out by the jury.

Yet Tony sits in a cell, year after year …

The charges he was convicted of were:

Mischief,

Possession of firearms during a protest, and

Having a homemade device in his vehicle.

Serious? Yes, but context is important too. (Just a side bar here, how many farmers have a gun in their truck? and if memory serves me the homemade device was something used at his work … was a tool of his trade, not something made to harm people, and that it was located at his property about 2 hours from Coutts)

Justifying four years of pre-trial detention? Absolutely not.

Especially when…

His co-accused, convicted of the same charges , is free .

Chris Carbert applied for bail pending appeal.

A judge granted it.

Tony applied for bail pending appeal.

A different judge denied it.

Same facts.

Same trial.

Same sentence.

Yet one man is free, and the other is still locked away.

This is not justice.

This is selective punishment, the kind used by governments that feel threatened.

Meanwhile, violent offenders and sexual predators cycle in and out of courtrooms on what has been termed , “catch and release.”

But a peaceful man tied to a protest? He is treated like a national threat.

This is Canada 2025.

FRANK: One of The 340 Ostriches Who Lived Ten Healthy Months after 2 birds in their flock, tested + for H5N1 with a PCR test… and Was Killed Anyway

While Tony shows us what happens to citizens who dissent, Frank shows us what happens to farmers who stand in the way of the One Health biosecurity regime.

Frank was an ostrich at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Healthy, Thriving, Eating, Running, Flapping his wings.

Displaying normal behavior for nearly a year.

That is nearly a year of:

Zero deaths

Zero symptoms

Zero spread

Zero scientific justification for a “stamp out” event

No necropsies were done. No scientific confirmation of avian influenza.

PCR on two decomposing birds in Dec., 2024 was used as the entire basis for declaring an outbreak.

Yet the Canadian government responded as if Frank’s farm were a bioterror site.

They imposed a no-fly zone, you heard that right … a tool normally used for terrorism, military operations, or national emergencies.

Police were deployed, the farmers were threatened with arrest, testing was refused, treatment was forbidden, and Exemptions were denied.

And in the end every bird was gunned down military style.

Frank didn’t die of disease. Frank died of bureaucratic obedience to a global agenda.

Frank was a casualty of One Health … the same operating system now governing food, farming, wildlife, and human behavior.

Two Stories, One Pattern, One Machine.

When you place Tony and Frank side by side, a disturbing clarity emerges.

Two completely different cases.

Two completely different domains.

But the underlying architecture is identical.

1. Both were treated as national threats.

Tony, a peaceful protester.

Frank, a healthy flightless bird on a family farm.

2. Both faced extreme measures normally reserved for emergencies, or national security threat

Tony, sentenced to 6.5 years of incarceration.

Frank … a no-fly zone, RCMP, and mass cull.

3. Both cases defy biological and legal logic.

If Tony is dangerous, why is his co-accused free?

If the birds had H5N1, why were they healthy for 10 months? Why did not a single other case surface in the entire province?

4. Both served political narratives, not public safety.

Tony validated the government’s “extremism” storyline.

Frank validated the “biosecurity outbreak” storyline.

5. Both suffered because Canada has shifted from rule of law to rule by agenda.

Tony and Frank were not protected by the system.

They were sacrificed to it.

The Bills Tell the Same Story

Every major bill passed in the last five years supports the same enforcement model:

BILL C-293

Codifies permanent biosecurity powers, the justification behind both the ostrich cull and the crackdown on Coutts.

BILL C-5 & C-6

Centralize federal power and direct funding toward SDG compliance, financing the CFIA’s operation and the Crown’s prosecution of dissidents.

BILL C-2 (Strong Borders Act)

Expands national-security policing, the frame used to justify Tony’s treatment and the no-fly zone.

BILL S-206 (UBI Framework)

Creates a future where dissent is impossible, because compliance becomes tied to survival.

ALBERTA BILL 7

Seizes control of water, the same way CFIA seized control of food.

These cases are not isolated. They are expressions of the same machine …

a machine built through legislation, funded by SDG budgets, legitimated by One Health, and enforced through bureaucratic systems that no longer answer to the public. By no longer I mean NEVER HAVE answered to the public!

THE REAL STATE OF CANADA … AS TOLD BY TONY & FRANK

This year, Canada showed us exactly where it is headed:

A country where a peaceful man spends four Christmases in a cell,

while violent predators walk free…

A country where a flock of healthy birds is slaughtered under a national-security banner, while real emergencies go ignored… real emergencies like 12 years old signing up for MAIDS without parental consent, real emergencies like turbo cancers , real emergencies like … you pick it

A country where law is no longer a shield for the people, but a weapon for the state…

A country governed not by evidence, but by the needs of a global agenda.

Tony and Frank are not accidents.

They are not anomalies.

They are not outliers.

They are the warning lights.

Two victims of one system.

Two sacrifices of one ideology.

Two stories that reveal the same truth:

Canada has abandoned justice in favour of control.



Time Is Running Out.

Decide What Your Vision of Canada Is … Before Someone Else Decides for You.

We are out of time, not metaphorically, not poetically bu Literally.

Every day, another bill passes.

Another right shrinks.

Another farm falls.

Another dissident is silenced.

Another piece of this country is handed over to a global agenda that never once asked for your consent.

This year, Canada showed us its future … not by accident, but through two deliberate sacrifices:

A man locked in a cell for four years,

and a flock of ostriches slaughtered after ten months of perfect health.

Tony and Frank are warnings.

Not from God.

Not from fate.

But from the Canadian government itself.

They are telling you:

This is what happens to citizens who resist.

This is what happens to farmers who stand in the way.

This is what happens when the law serves the agenda instead of the people.

So now the question IS NOT,

“What happened to Tony?”

or

“Why did they kill Frank?”

The real question, the only question, is:

What kind of Canada are YOU willing to live in?

And what kind of Canada are you willing to leave behind?

Because the choices are no longer subtle.

You can have a Canada where:

Farmers farm.

Citizens protest.

Courts protect the innocent.

Families stay whole.

Animals live unless they’re truly sick.

Bureaucrats answer to the people.

The government fears us, not the other way around.

Or you can have a Canada where:

Healthy animals are slaughtered to serve an agenda.

Peaceful men spend years in cages without violent charges.

Water is seized.

Food is controlled.

Truth is censored.

Media lies.

Courts bend.

Politicians kneel to global masters.

And dissent is exterminated in the name of “health,” “safety,” or “climate.”

That’s the choice.

Not left or right.

Not Conservative or Liberal.

Not urban or rural.

Free Canada or Managed Canada.

And here is the truth no one wants to say out loud:

If Canadians do nothing, the system wins by default.

If Canadians speak, act, unite, and refuse; the system collapses under its own weight.

It really is that simple.

Because Tony’s cell door didn’t close on its own.

And Frank’s life didn’t end on its own.

People did this.

Systems did this.

Agendas did this.

And only PEOPLE can stop it.

So let this be the moment, not of despair, but of awakening.

Time is running out.

Decide what your vision of Canada is before someone else finishes building theirs.

I hear ya…“Tony stood up… and they crushed him, if I stand up, they’ll crush me too.”

And that is EXACTLY why the system did it.

We need to flip that fear into collective courage, we all need to be Tony’s . Tony is a blueprint for how Canadians wins. Tony is in jail because too few people stood up, NOT because too many did.

The government didn’t lock Tony away because he resisted.

They locked him away because he resisted ALONE.

Because they know a single man can be crushed.

What they fear, what keeps them up at night, is millions of Tonys rising at once.

That is the truth Canadians must hear:

Tony is not the cautionary tale.

Tony is the blueprint.

He represents what happens when ONE person stands while millions stay silent.

Imagine what would have happened if:

500,000 Canadians went to Coutts

10 million refused mandates

an entire province stood behind its farmers

every small business opened

every rancher refused CFIA’s lies

every Canadian said “NO” at the same time

Tony wouldn’t be in jail.

Frank wouldn’t be dead.

And Canada wouldn’t be on its knees.

So my friends here is the bottom line:

Here is the equation Canadians must understand:

Standing up may cost you something.

But staying silent will cost you EVERYTHING.

Food sovereignty.

Water rights.

Medical freedom.

Parental rights.

Property.

Speech.

Movement.

Privacy.

Even the right to disagree.

If Canadians do nothing, they lose all of it.

If we don’t all become Tony now,

we will all become prisoners later.

One Tony can be caged. Ten can be ignored. A hundred can be smeared. But with enough Tonys … enough people who refuse to comply, refuse to be intimidated, refuse to accept the official story, the entire narrative collapses. And when the narrative collapses, the system collapses with it. That is why this moment matters. Not because Tony is alone, but because he doesn’t have to be.

