or if you prefer Rumble: Rumble link

When emotion meets misinformation, truth often gets trampled. After Dr. Daniel Nagase’s viral claims about the Universal Ostrich Farm, we invited Dr. Steven Pelech — neuroscientist, immunologist, and the very expert cited in this case — to separate fact from fiction.

The result? Calm clarity.

No theatrics. No censorship. Just science.

We also had the privledge of having Drea join us from Rebel News

Dr. Steven Pelech Sets the Record Straight

Dr. Pelech, a UBC professor of immunology and neuroscience, addressed Nagase’s viral video directly:

“I know Daniel. I once provided an expert report for him when he was disciplined over ivermectin. But he’s been under a lot of stress, is now in Florida, and is misinformed about what’s happened at this farm. His video is wrong on so many accounts — a house of cards built on misunderstanding.”

He then clarified:

Universal Ostrich Farm is not a lab.

It has no Level-3 or Level-4 facilities (the only Level-4 lab in Canada is in Winnipeg; UBC is the province’s sole Level-3).

The farm’s 2020–21 work used synthetic, non-infectious protein fragments in hens only to produce IgY antibodies — a standard, safe method used worldwide.

There was no live virus, no mRNA, no gain-of-function research.

Natural Immunity: The Real Story

Testing in 2021 showed that ostrich eggs contained antibodies to H5N1, confirming prior exposure—likely a low-pathogenic strain that coincided with the 2020 Pseudomonas outbreak.

Those antibodies have lasted four years without boosters.

“None of the birds infected in 2020 got sick in 2025,” said Dr. Pelech. “That’s long-term immunity—exactly what natural exposure provides.”

He explained that in both humans and birds, secondary infections such as Pseudomonas are often what actually cause death during flu events.

Yet CFIA has refused to conduct post-mortem testing to distinguish viral from bacterial causes.

The Real Biohazard: Bureaucratic Overreach

What’s unfolding isn’t science—it’s politics and power.

CFIA’s defiance of a Supreme Court order, destruction of private property, and suppression of independent testing reveal a deeper crisis:

a system that fears accountability more than disease.

A special note to Dr. Nagase:

You’re still welcome to join an open conversation with Dr. Pelech, the farmers, and our committee.

No ad hominems, no censorship—just facts.

And I will say it again…Because truth doesn’t fear questions.

If CFIA can ignore the Supreme Court and media can twist the facts, then it’s up to us—the public—to document, question, and demand truth.

Universal Ostrich Farm has done nothing but insist on testing, transparency, and compassion.

That should never be treated as a crime.

click image above and take action