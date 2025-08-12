Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
3d

“Our very fear of speaking out [against the FBI]…has watered the roots and hastened the growth of a vine of tyranny…Our society cannot survive a planned and programmed fear of its own government bureaus and agencies.” Boggs vindicated a 1924 American Civil Liberties Union warning that the FBI had become “a secret police system of a political character.” (The Louisiana congressman died a year later in an apparent plane crash.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
3d

Am not Canadian. The reason for being adamently opposed to the criminal Gubmint agency

"testing" and "culling these birds was the over reach. Have heard conflicing things about

the purpose of the Ostrich farm being funded by Japanese for "research"

Anyone crystal clear on this issue? What exact research was occurring?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture