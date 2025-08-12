Click image above or link below: Grab some popcorn

Welcome to Edgewood CTV

When CTV rolled into Edgewood, BC, they made it sound like the entire town was up in arms over the ostrich farm. But live cameras at the farm tell a different story.—one we’ll save for another episode.

In this episode of Beak Beats, we introduce you to the Edgewood 26 — the self-appointed spokespeople who, judging by their enthusiasm, were auditioning for reality TV. With a little satire, a little history, and a nod to classic Bewitched’s Mrs. Kravitz, we unpack how a handful of folks got elevated into “the voice of the community” — at least according to one very eager CTV reporter.

It’s Neighborhood Watch Gone Wild — a parody with a purpose. We show you how fear, gossip, and blind trust in “official” narratives can turn a few nosy neighbors into national news… and why that matters for everyone who still values truth, property rights, and a little common sense.

We’re breaking down just how overblown these so-called “fears” really are. And while it might seem like small-town drama, this is about far more than a few birds — it’s a window into how fear and false narratives can be weaponized anywhere.

In true Beak Beats fashion, we keep it light, keep it sharp, and yes… at the end, we even say a prayer for the Edgewood 26. We pray that they’ll see through the deception, choose truth over fear, and vote to be on the side of life rather than destruction.