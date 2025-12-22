Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
5h

A definite 40. Thanks to the Soviet Socialist Republic of Canada!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
5h

Last question: If the author says, write your score in the chat, do you...

. Quickky race to contribute your score?

. Descretely peek to see what others scored?

. Think, Hell, I will?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture