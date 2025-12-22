Most people assume their beliefs are entirely their own.

But in a world shaped by 24/7 news cycles, government messaging, global coordination, and carefully crafted narratives, very few of us stop to ask where our worldview actually came from.

We like to think we’re independent thinkers.

We like to believe we’re immune to propaganda.

We like to imagine we’d “see it coming” if governments, corporations, or global agencies overstepped their boundaries.

Yet history shows the opposite:

People rarely recognize indoctrination while they’re living inside it.

This quiz was designed to help you measure your level of narrative conditioning, not by accusing, shaming, or telling you what to think, but by revealing patterns in how you respond to government authority, global policies like Agenda 2030 and One Health, crisis narratives, media messaging, and institutional power.

It doesn’t matter where you fall.

It’s not a test of intelligence.

It’s a test of awareness.

By the end, you’ll have a clearer sense of how resilient you are to official narratives, and how much of your worldview is genuinely your own.

Take the quiz with curiosity, not judgment.

You might be surprised by what you discover.

TRUST IN INSTITUTIONS

1. When governments introduce new global frameworks (e.g., Agenda 2030), what is your first instinct?

(0) They do it to help society; I trust their intentions

(1) I’m unsure; I need more information

(2) Large institutions usually act in their own interest, not ours

2. If the government contradicts itself publicly, do you:

(0) Assume they must have good reasons

(1) Question them but ultimately comply

(2) See this as a sign of deeper mismanagement or manipulation

3. How do you view mainstream media coverage of global programs?

(0) It’s accurate

(1) It’s incomplete

(2) It’s curated to shape public perception

ABILITY TO RECOGNIZE COORDINATION

4. When multiple countries pass similar laws at the same time, you think:

(0) Coincidence / global cooperation is normal

(1) Possibly coordinated but I’m not sure

(2) Coordination implies centralized planning

5. If provincial, federal, and municipal policies all use the same language (e.g., “resilience,” “sustainability,” “One Health”), you believe:

(0) They’re just following trends

(1) There may be shared influence

(2) It signals alignment with a centralized agenda (e.g., UN frameworks)

6. How likely is it that unelected global bodies shape local policy?

(0) Not likely; Canada makes its own decisions

(1) Some influence, but limited

(2) Very likely, their documents openly describe this

PERCEPTION OF RISK AND POWER

7. If the government tells you a crisis requires emergency powers, your reaction:

(0) Accept - they know best

(1) Hesitate - but go along

(2) Question - because temporary powers often become permanent

8. What do you believe about large-scale surveillance systems (Digital ID, biosecurity, social scoring, etc.)?

(0) Necessary for safety

(1) Might be abused

(2) Tools of population control

9. How do you view mass animal culling or “biosecurity” operations?

(0) Trust the experts

(1) Case by case

(2) Evidence of expanding state power under One Health

COGNITIVE INDEPENDENCE

10. When someone challenges official narratives, you:

(0) Dismiss them as conspiracy theorists

(1) Listen but remain skeptical

(2) Evaluate their evidence, many ‘conspiracies’ proved true

11. How do you form your opinions?

(0) Through government/official sources

(1) Through a mix

(2) Through independent verification

12. When confronted with evidence contradicting mainstream claims:

(0) Reject it

(1) Feel conflicted

(2) Reevaluate your beliefs

PATTERN RECOGNITION

13. If a policy reduces personal freedom but is justified as “for your safety,” you assume:

(0) It’s necessary

(1) It might be temporary

(2) It’s incremental conditioning

14. If birth rates fall while surveillance, automation, and bio-digital programs rise:

(0) Coincidence

(1) Concerning

(2) Suggests depopulation + technocratic replacement

15. If every municipality in Canada adopted UN language after 1992:

(0) That’s normal international cooperation

(1) Seems widespread, but maybe harmless

(2) Signals national municipal capture

AGENDA 2030 AWARENESS

16. What do you believe Agenda 2030 primarily accomplishes?

(0) Environmental protection

(1) Both good and bad aspects

(2) Centralized control of land, resources, mobility, and populations

17. How likely do you think Agenda 2030 includes population-reduction goals?

(0) Impossible

(1) Not sure

(2) Highly likely, based on stated documents and policy patterns

18. What is your view of One Health?

(0) A harmless health framework

(1) A broad approach with unclear implications

(2) A governance system merging human/animal/environment to justify global authority

RESPONSE TO C-293 AND PANDEMIC LAWS

19. If a bill like C-293 gives permanent biosecurity power across human, animal, and environmental sectors:

(0) Acceptable - better safe than sorry

(1) Needs oversight

(2) Dangerous - expands unelected authority

20. If government policy can override property rights for “health reasons,” you think:

(0) That’s justified

(1) Should be used rarely

(2) That’s a major red flag for state overreach

How to Score Your Results

Once you’ve answered all 20 questions, simply add up your scores to get your total. Next to each answer is a number (0,1,2) Don’t worry about interpreting it yet, just write down your final number.

When you’re done, post your score in the comments, and watch for the next Substack where I’ll reveal what each score range actually indicates about your level of conditioning, awareness, and narrative resistance.

Feel free to share this quiz with friends, family, coworkers, and people from all political sides and all walks of life. The results may surprise you, and the more diverse the participants, the clearer the picture we’ll get of where society truly stands. The more people who take it, the clearer our picture becomes.



If we want to win the battle in front of us, we must first understand where we each stand. Awareness is our starting point … and our greatest weapon.