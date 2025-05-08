Elephants in the room usually get the spotlight… but it was 400 ostriches, that right, over 140,000 pounds of healthy, immune-rich birds AND one brave MLA that shook the floor of the BC Legislature this time.

In a rare and courageous move, MLA Jordan Kealy of Peace River North rose to defend not just a local farm, but truth, science, and common sense in the face of bureaucratic destruction. The issue? A government hell-bent on killing 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms, in Edgewood BC , despite no active infection, no scientific justification, and overwhelming evidence of the birds’ unique immunity and life-saving antibody potential.

Yes, you heard it right; 140,000 pounds (300-400 pounds each) of healthy, H5N1-immune birds are set to be slaughtered in the name of “public health,” based on outdated policies and blind obedience to federal overreach by the CFIA.

But one voice broke through the silence. And that voice belongs to a farmer who I wish was my MLA. We need more Jordan Kealys in this country!!!

In his statement to the legislature, Kealy did what few politicians have dared to do in this age of technocratic rule: question the narrative. He didn’t just speak as a legislator… He spoke as a fellow farmer…someone who understands the emotional toll, the financial stakes, and the irreparable harm of unnecessary mass culls.

He called on the Premier and he challenged the Agriculture Minister. He asked the question we’re all asking:

“What steps are you going to take to save these 400 healthy, antibody-rich, H5N1-immune ostriches?”

The response? Deflection. Delay. The same tired script:

“Avian flu is a federally regulated disease. The CFIA is the lead…”

But here’s the inconvenient truth they won’t say out loud:

These birds are not infected. They are not a threat. They are a solution.

What did she say: “Avian flu is a federally regulated disease.”

Wait — regulated?

Since when do governments regulate diseases?

You regulate trade, traffic, chemical use — not viral mutations.

Diseases don’t check government memos before they spread. They don’t file paperwork with the CFIA. They don’t care about policy.

So what was that?…a Freudian slip?

Or an accidental admission that this isn’t about stopping a virus… it’s about managing a narrative?

Because here’s the truth:

If avian flu is truly as deadly as they say, why destroy the only birds that have shown immunity?

If we’re so committed to “following the science,” why is the science being silenced?

Maybe the real disease being regulated is independent research.

Maybe what’s being culled isn’t infection … it’s innovation.

The Science They Want to Bury — Literally

What makes Universal Ostrich Farms so dangerous to the system?

It’s not disease. It’s disruption.

These birds… Frank, LuLuu, Trevor and their 397 friends, have been part of cutting-edge research for over a decade.

Their eggs are packed with antibodies that can neutralize deadly viruses, including SARS, MRSA, Dengue, and even Ebola, oh and let’s not forget H5N1.

They are resilient, healthy, naturally immune and no one else in Canada has anything like them…

That’s not a threat to public health. That’s a threat to the pharmaceutical status quo.

When Governments Kill the Cure

The Minister of Agriculture goes on…in 2022, BC poultry farms were devastated by avian influenza. Millions of birds were culled. What she left out was, instead of learning, adapting, and seeking innovation, CFIA and its provincial enablers doubled down. By the way did you know that CFIA’s own expert said “a burning out option (where you allow nature to take its course, by allowing the flock to build herd immunity) was included in 2013 to accommodate situations where CFIA did not have adequate staff and other resources to implement a stamping out approach in cases of low pathogenicity strains. To my knowledge, CFIA never implemented a burning out approach because sufficient resources have been available to implement stamping out. “

Yeah another REWIND moment. So because the federal government has hired 1000’s more (where by 1 in 4 is a government employee) staff now we no longer have to allow for herd immunity we have the manpower to kill the entire food supply…Is that coming thru loud enough?

They’re now preparing to bury 140,000 pounds of immune-rich flesh on Sinixt territory, not just ignoring the science, the farm’s research exemptions, and the desperate pleas of the farmers who care for these animals but the fact that NO ONE has consulted with the Sinixt Nation who are the stewards of the ancestral land where CFIA presumably has chosen to bury 140,000 pounds of what they call “diseased” flesh.

Not a single environmental study conducted, so MY question to you Minister of Agriculture and Premier who will be responsible? Oh wait does the disposal fall back on you…MAYBE you want to look into that ...

Let’s be clear:

This isn’t about disease control anymore.

This is about control, period.

The Ostrich in the Room Is the Truth!!!

We are witnessing history …and not the kind our children should have to inherit.

One brave MLA has forced the truth into the public record. He has reminded us what representation is supposed to look like.

And now it’s up to the rest of us.

If you’re reading this, don’t let this story be buried like they want with the birds.

Watch the video. Share it. Call your MLA. Email your MLA and your MP.

Demand an exemption. Demand answers. Demand Accountability, Demand humanity.

Because in a world full of silence, one farmer just made 140,000 pounds of truth impossible to ignore.

To MLA Jordan Kealy:

Thank you for standing tall. Thank you for speaking up.

Thank you for reminding us that one voice can matter… especially when it's backed by conviction, courage, and 140,000 pounds of truth in these very important birds.

