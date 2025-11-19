On November 6, 2025, the world witnessed something it has never seen before:

armed police protecting federal marksmen as they shot hundreds of ostriches inside hay-bale kill pens, under restricted airspace, in the middle of the night.

A British newspaper, the Daily Mail, ran a massive double-page spread on the event.

While one would think such a disturbing story would warrant a double-page spread it should also provoke some deep questions:

Why were 314 animals killed without ANY testing?

Why were no necropsies performed?

Why did the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) occupy the farm for six weeks?

Why were airspace restrictions, normally reserved for national emergencies, issued over a private farm?

Why was this militarized response necessary at all?

Instead, the article turned a real tragedy into an emotional spectacle

and used propaganda techniques that quietly shape public perception.

This substack article is not about left or right, pro-government or anti-government.

It’s about recognizing when media is manipulating people, on ANY side.

This is my attempt to breakdown the propaganda techniques used by the Daily Mail. Most importantly I want to explain why this matters far beyond one farm in British Columbia.

The Daily Mail article is a textbook example of how narrative framing can override truth. It shows how language, tone, selective omission, and strategic exaggeration can transform a real-world event into a spectacle that nudges readers toward a predetermined emotional conclusion. In this case, the conclusion was simple: portray the CFIA as brave defenders of public health and paint the farmers and supporters as unstable, irrational, or dangerous (like Trudeau’s description of the trucker convoy participants “a fringe minority with unacceptable views”) . Once that framing is accepted, the public no longer feels the need to question why hundreds of healthy birds were killed under military-style conditions, why a Supreme Court stay was ignored, or why no scientific evidence was ever produced to justify a mass cull.

To do this, the article relied on several key propaganda techniques. It opened with cinematic imagery: night-time “firing squads,” “execution-style” scenes, and terrified crowds, which immediately triggers readers fight-or-flight instincts. These tactics bypass critical thinking. They activate emotion first, ensuring that whatever follows will be filtered through fear or ridicule rather than logic. The article also used loaded labels such as “anti-vaxxers,” “conspiracy theorists,” and “radicals,” despite the fact that the farmers at Universal Ostrich Farms weren’t revolutionaries, radicals, or political actors. They were ordinary people who trusted the government, trusted the institutions, and believed that if they followed the rules, the rules would protect them. That belief was shattered the moment CFIA refused to test any live birds, ignored contradictory evidence, seized control of the property, and then carried out a military-style cull under the cover of “public health.” If this can happen to people who played by the book, what chance does anyone else have? Labeling is designed to dehumanize; once the audience believes the subjects are fringe or unhinged, their arguments can be dismissed without examination.

The most powerful propaganda, however, came from omission. The Daily Mail skillfully left out crucial information: that only two carcasses were ever PCR-tested; that there were no necropsies; that CFIA’s own agent initially documented symptoms were inconsistent with avian influenza; that the farmers and their vet recognized the illness from 2020; that the farm repeatedly requested additional testing; and that CFIA’s refusal to test was the pivot point that transformed a manageable health concern into a catastrophic state intervention. By excluding these facts, the article created the illusion that a deadly, confirmed outbreak had swept through the flock, when in reality, no such evidence ever existed.

Fear amplification was another strategic element. The article referenced deaths in Louisiana, outbreaks in other species, and global concerns about H5N1, all completely unrelated to the ostrich farm. This technique widens the emotional landscape so readers subconsciously connect one isolated incident to a global biological threat. Once the public internalizes the idea that “bird flu is everywhere and deadly,” extreme government actions start to feel reasonable, even when the science and evidence for those actions are absent.

Even grief was weaponized. Heartbroken supporters kneeling at the gates, screaming for mercy, were portrayed as hysterical, overly emotional, or part of a fringe movement. Their humanity was inverted into something embarrassing or unstable. This is one of the oldest propaganda tricks: take genuine suffering and twist it into something to mock or dismiss. It conditions readers to reject empathy and instead embrace the state’s narrative as the rational, responsible one.

All of this matters because what happened on that farm is not an isolated incident. It fits a global pattern, governments invoking “health,” “safety,” or “biosecurity” to exercise extraordinary powers, while media outlets act as the emotional delivery system that makes the public accept it. Whether the issue is livestock, land use, pandemic policy, food systems, or climate regulation, the formula is the same: shape the story so dissent appears irrational, inflate the threat, hide the evidence, and sell the outcome as inevitable.

This wasn’t a disease response, it was a demonstration. A message. A precedent. A proof of concept for a system that wants you to accept mass destruction of living creatures, private property, and food sources as responsible governance. A system that uses fear to justify force, courts to rubber-stamp predetermined outcomes, and media to transform atrocities into something the public shrugs off as unfortunate but necessary.

This is why breaking down propaganda is not academic, it is a survival skill. If the public cannot recognize these techniques, they will accept more mass culls, more shutdowns, more seizures of property, more erosion of rights, and more centralized control over food and agriculture. Agenda 2030 and One Health rely on public compliance. They rely on the population being too overwhelmed, too confused, or too emotionally manipulated to question what is being done in their name. The ostrich cull is not just a tragedy; it is a warning.

A warning that governments can and will use health-based justifications to destroy what they cannot control, and that media will gladly provide the narrative cover to make it palatable.

Make no mistake: this is not confined to one farm, or one country, or one set of officials. The blueprint comes from above … from global frameworks that treat livestock, wildlife, ecosystems, and even human populations as variables to be “managed” for planetary health. This is the normalized language of Agenda 2030. This is the operational logic of One Health. And this is how the UN’s depopulation agenda hides in plain sight: by using “health emergencies” to justify the elimination of life.

The ostriches are gone. The legal avenues are closed. But the truth remains: the world just witnessed a live demonstration of how far these systems will go, and how easily they can execute a cull, of animals today, and of rights, freedoms, and people tomorrow.

If we don’t call this out now, if we don’t learn to recognize the propaganda that made it possible, the ostriches won’t be remembered as victims of a cull but as the first casualties in a global system preparing to cull us.

The system only functions because people cooperate unconsciously.

People can:

refuse to legitimize global frameworks

refuse digital ID

refuse “biosecurity” measures

refuse participation in programs “aligned with SDGs”

Disobedience becomes powerful when enough people do it at once.

DEMAND ACTION FROM POLITICIANS, NO MORE SILENCE, NO MORE PASSES

If politicians want our votes, our trust, or even our attention, then they can no longer sit on the sidelines while global agencies dictate policy inside our borders. It is time for Canadians, and citizens everywhere, to demand concrete action from the people who claim to represent us. Demand a full public audit of all federal and provincial funding tied to:

WOAH

One Health

Global Affairs Canada “biosecurity” initiatives

climate / food system “resilience” grants

Agenda 2030 “sustainable agriculture” programs

You have the right to know who is being paid, by whom, and for what.

Follow the money, and you find the real power structure… and dig into people monsters like this:

and most importantly be sure to let them know:

