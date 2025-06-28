As we speak, Katie Pasitney, a brave voice for Canadian farmers, food freedom, and fundamental rights, is live on stage at TruthThrive.com — exposing the tyranny behind the proposed mass ostrich cull, the betrayal of Canada's Bill of Rights, and the global agenda threatening all of us.

Katie isn’t just fighting for her birds —

She’s standing for every farmer, citizen, and truth-teller who’s had enough of unelected powers, biosecurity overreach, and the creeping control of Bill C-5.

“This is Canada’s last stand — and we’re not backing down.”

Join the movement. Watch her live. Share this far and wide.

This moment could ignite the fire we need to take our country back.

🔗 Click here to watch Katie live at TruthThrive 2025

Drop a comment below, tell us where you’re watching from, and share what YOU are doing to stop this trainwreck.

The more we connect — the more unstoppable we become.

Click image above or below and watch Live