LIVE NOW: Canadian Farmer Katie Pasitney Speaks Out at TruthThrive 2025
The Globalists Tried to Silence Her — Now the World Is Listening
As we speak, Katie Pasitney, a brave voice for Canadian farmers, food freedom, and fundamental rights, is live on stage at TruthThrive.com — exposing the tyranny behind the proposed mass ostrich cull, the betrayal of Canada's Bill of Rights, and the global agenda threatening all of us.
Katie isn’t just fighting for her birds —
She’s standing for every farmer, citizen, and truth-teller who’s had enough of unelected powers, biosecurity overreach, and the creeping control of Bill C-5.
“This is Canada’s last stand — and we’re not backing down.”
Join the movement. Watch her live. Share this far and wide.
This moment could ignite the fire we need to take our country back.
Drop a comment below, tell us where you’re watching from, and share what YOU are doing to stop this trainwreck.
The more we connect — the more unstoppable we become.
Morning Connie! Watching Live on X thanks! July 2nd we are on BCRising for the Election Lawsuit overview. bcrising.ca
The Universal Ostrich Farm and Katie Pasitney stand tall against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) planned cull of 398 healthy ostriches. Under direction of unelected bodies - The World Org'n for Animal Health and The Agriculture Org'n of the United Nations small farms in Canada are under seige. Why else would 9 million chickens be slaughtered at B C. poultry farms? End result we have a food security and rising cost of living crisis.
Contact: PM Carney Fax: 613 941 6900
Paul MacKinnon President CFIA
Tel: 613 867 7045
Email: Paul.MacKinnon@inspection.gc.ca