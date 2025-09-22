Today, CHD-TV gave a voice to Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) and to every Canadian who is watching our sovereignty slip away under the banner of “public health.” Their coverage is a lifeline — not just for 400 ostriches in Edgewood, BC, but for every farm, every animal, and every family in this nation.

Let’s be crystal clear: this is not about ostriches. This is about whether unelected foreign bodies like the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the One Health agenda will dictate what happens on Canadian soil. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has admitted that it follows WOAH guidance. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), headquartered in Ottawa, is the designated national focal point for the World Health Organization (WHO). These are not Canadian decisions made for Canadians — they are foreign directives rubber-stamped by bureaucrats.

And now, as I write this … hundreds of RCMP task forces are descending on a family farm to carry out a cull, despite 251 days of no disease and despite the courts being asked to rule. Katie Pasitney, her mom Karen, and business partner Dave are in the pens with birds they’ve raised for decades, protecting their property — birds that could hold the key to life-saving antibody research.

Reminding the world today what’s at stake:

Food security — If CFIA wins here, every farmer in Canada is at risk of foreign-directed eradication orders.

Sovereignty — Bill C-5 has already stripped Parliament and the judiciary of their role in oversight. If this precedent stands, Canada becomes nothing more than a test case for Agenda 2030.

Humanity’s future — Ostrich antibodies have been shown in research to fight viruses and infections in ways Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know.

This is the line in the sand.

We thank CHD-TV for standing with truth, but now it’s on every Canadian.

On Friday, an emergency stay application was filed with the Supreme Court of Canada. We expect an answer today. The nation waits to see whether the judges will come to their senses and grant the stay — to preserve not only these irreplaceable animals, but also Canada’s sovereignty. Because this fight is not about “saving ostriches.” It is about saving a country from rule by unelected global bodies.

We hold our breath as a farm is turned into a battlefield. This is new warfare: administrative fiat backed by force, producing fear, silence, and irreversible loss.

Call. Write. Flood the Supreme Court of Canada with letters. Demand that this case be heard not as an agricultural dispute, but as a matter of national sovereignty and human rights.

Call your local police and RCMP encourage them to stand down.

Call CFIA, let them know how you feel

Share this story everywhere. The world must know what is happening in Edgewood.

Stand with UOF. Stand with Canada. Stand against foreign control.

The birds are the canary in the coal mine. If we lose them, we lose more than a flock. We lose our future.

Let’s remind every officer and agency: the Nuremberg Trials taught the world that ‘just following orders’ is no defence. No one is compelling them to carry this out — they are choosing !

We have just learned that the airspace over Universal Ostrich Farms has been restricted…

Guess they don’t want any video proof of the mass murder they plan to carry out….

