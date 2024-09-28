In today’s world of information overload, it's often difficult to know who or what to trust. In fact our own government says that is one of the Disruptions on the Horizon.

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/index.shtml

But in moments of uncertainty, there are always people who step up, often anonymously, to provide clarity, offer transparency, and uphold the truth.

One such group of individuals did just that, creating the website TheyLied.ca , a platform dedicated to exposing misinformation and uncovering hidden truths.

This article is a tribute to the tireless volunteers behind the scenes of TheyLied.ca. These unsung heroes have created something extraordinary, and it's time we give them the recognition they deserve.

The Power of Grassroots Action

TheyLied.ca didn’t appear out of thin air. The website is clearly the result of countless hours of work by people who saw a need and decided to fill it. At a time when much of society has become disillusioned with traditional media and public institutions, these volunteers used their collective energy and skills to create a digital space where facts matter and truth prevails.

I was recently made aware of the site TheyLied.ca, and although I’ve had the pleasure of knowing one of its very active volunteers for some time, I had never taken the time to really explore the site, big mistake. They’ve created an incredible array of tools that are designed to spark thoughtful conversations and help people engage more deeply with critical issues. The more people engage, the more they begin to see the truth behind the layers of misinformation we’ve been subjected to on so many levels. Rather than overwhelming someone who is just starting to question things, this site gently guides them with resources that feel like taking someone by the hand, leading them through the discovery process at their own pace.

This kind of grassroots action is the backbone of any meaningful societal change.

It’s easy to become cynical in today’s age, but when you see people working behind the scenes, without the motivation of profit or personal gain, it renews a sense of hope.

Who Are the Volunteers Behind TheyLied.ca? They are people just like you and me, but with a singular mission: to provide a platform that challenges the official narratives and provides readers with credible alternative perspectives.

These individuals have dedicated their free time to gathering and vetting information, often under difficult circumstances, all to ensure that the public has access to the facts they need. It would appear that their collective expertise spans various fields, and their commitment is evident in the accuracy, design, and accessibility of the website.

They wanted to create a safe space, free from sensationalism and divisiveness, where people can find the facts they need without the noise.

A Thankless Job with Profound Impact

Let’s not sugarcoat it: the work these volunteers do is often thankless. Exposing the truth, especially in an environment rife with misinformation, is difficult and risky. There are personal sacrifices involved, time away from family, navigating criticism, and working behind the scenes while others take the spotlight.

TheyLied.ca is more than just a website; it's a lifeline for those seeking clarity in a time of confusion. It empowers readers with knowledge, encourages them to question, and provides a foundation for informed decision-making.

Share

A Call to Action for the Rest of Us

The volunteers behind TheyLied.ca have set an inspiring example for all of us. They remind us that we don’t have to wait for change to come from the top—we have the power to create it ourselves. Whether it's through sharing credible information, supporting platforms like TheyLied.ca, or volunteering our own skills and time, there’s something we can all do to contribute to the fight for truth.

So, to the volunteers who made TheyLied.ca possible: thank you. Your work is not only appreciated but essential. You have created a beacon of truth in a time when the world needs it most, and for that, I am deeply grateful. I have been so fortunate to have added one of your volunteers to my family tree, you know who you are..

In an age where information can be weaponized, platforms like TheyLied.ca serve as a crucial defense, thanks to the volunteers who have given so much.

Another website that I continually support is PreventGenocide2030.org, I kinda think the name says it all. Prevent Genocide 2030, much like TheyLied.ca, is driven by a passionate group of volunteers working tirelessly to raise awareness to combat global threats, such as depopulation agendas and the erosion of national sovereignty. The site focuses heavily on exposing dangerous policies tied to the UN’s Agenda 2030 and other globalist initiatives. This is where you need to go to take ACTION

Both websites share a grassroots mission: empowering individuals with information which has been suppressed or distorted by mainstream narratives. These volunteers share many attributes especially their commitment to free speech, transparency, and activism, working without compensation to inform and mobilize their communities​

Let’s take a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of these behind the scenes volunteers it is time to highlight the critical role of independent voices in today’s information landscape. TheyLied.ca preventgenocide2030.org

Must leave you with an action…go to stopC-293 and take action.