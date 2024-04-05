The answer in my view is THEATRE!!!! Pierre's "common sense approach" appears to be more of a theatrical performance than a substantive critique of Justin's policies. While it may sound appealing on the surface, closer examination reveals a lack of depth and substance. Common sense, while often touted as a virtue, can be subjective and easily manipulated to fit one's narrative. Pierre's emphasis on drama and spectacle seems to overshadow any genuine attempt at offering constructive criticism or alternative solutions. Instead of engaging in meaningful discourse, Pierre's approach seems aimed at garnering attention and playing to emotions rather than presenting well-reasoned arguments. Ultimately, relying solely on this "common sense" without rigorous analysis and evidence is not a credible method for evaluating political decisions or policy proposals.

Pay attention when asked if he would remove us from the United Nations Paris Accord Agreement…in true political fashion he danced around the question and NEVER answered it. He says it best when he says nothing at all

. To a person using “the common sense approach” I would have to say he is a better actor than his “antagonist” JT.

Unfortunately, the Conservatives are every bit as committed to the NET ZERO by 2050 as the Liberals. Danielle Smith proudly states she will get Alberta to Net Zero before anyone else. So in reality a “common sense “ look at this political landscape would quickly reveal WE HAVE BUT ONE POLITICAL PARTY!!!! and they all did well in drama class, some better than the teacher. Ever wonder why they call it a party? Kinda reminds me of Stampede Wrestling, arch enemies in the ring but out of the ring they were mostly all related.

Why might all these “leaders” be on board with the dictates of the United Nations one might should ask . Well because it spells BIG MONEY, as they say follow the money. https://www.resourcepanel.org/global-material-flows-database.

The common denominator in my common sense approach leads me to the United Nations. So common sense would say we MUST get our nations out of the clutches of the United Nations and all of it’s subsidiaries like WEF, WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF etc. etc. etc. How do we do that you ask? Well the answer is simple, you go to preventgenocide2030.org and take action.

