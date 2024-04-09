“Charmed”

During the Season 3 episode “Magic Hour” (which originally aired in 2000), a solar eclipse provides the cover for Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Leo (Brian Krause) to get married, without the Powers that Be finding out – and it also helps the sisters break another couple’s curse. *

While the world is focused on the latest Armageddon what is being drummed up behind the curtain?

Behind the scenes of a global event like the "armageddon of the total eclipse," where the world's attention is fixated on a significant and potentially cataclysmic event, various agendas could be unfolding, taking advantage of the distraction or leveraging the situation for their own purposes. Here are some hypothetical scenarios:

Economic Maneuvering : Governments or corporations could be using the distraction to push through controversial economic policies, trade deals, or financial maneuvers that might face significant public opposition if the focus were not elsewhere.



Political Power Plays : In the midst of the chaos and fear surrounding the eclipse, political leaders might exploit the situation to consolidate power, suppress dissent, or even instigate conflicts under the guise of national security or emergency measures.



Technological Advancements : While the public's attention is occupied, advancements in technology, surveillance, or artificial intelligence could be accelerated or implemented without thorough public scrutiny or debate.



Environmental Exploitation : Industries with interests conflicting with environmental protection might take advantage of the eclipse frenzy to exploit natural resources, deregulate environmental protections, or bypass ecological restrictions.



Social Engineering : Governments or influential groups might use the distraction to manipulate public opinion, shape narratives, or introduce social policies that could have long-term implications for civil liberties or societal norms.



Global Diplomatic Moves : Behind closed doors, international diplomacy could be in full swing, with nations negotiating alliances, treaties, or geopolitical strategies that could reshape the global landscape, leveraging the eclipse hysteria to distract from their actions.



Scientific Research : Scientific institutions could be using the event to conduct research or experiments that require minimal public interference or oversight, capitalizing on the distraction to advance knowledge in various fields.



Cultural and Artistic Expressions: Artists, writers, and cultural influencers might use the eclipse as inspiration for creative works or social commentary, subtly influencing public discourse or challenging societal norms.

Moments of intense public attention on one event can provide cover for various actors to pursue their own agendas in the shadows, away from the scrutiny of the masses.

Personally my eyes (which are not behind rose colored glasses) are on the United Nations and/or all of its subsidiaries

* https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/here-are-7-must-watch-tv-episodes-that-feature-a-solar-eclipse/ar-BB1lgTTa#

