Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Beth's avatar
Beth
Oct 8

FANTASTIC! I have his book. It's a must read. Great job, Connie.

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
Oct 9

The book - Psychopathic Authoritarianism - you linked at the top looks amazing, as it reveals more of the psychopathic nature of our parasitical ruling class. Thanks for sharing.

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