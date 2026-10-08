What makes them tick…
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What makes them tick…
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
FANTASTIC! I have his book. It's a must read. Great job, Connie.
The book - Psychopathic Authoritarianism - you linked at the top looks amazing, as it reveals more of the psychopathic nature of our parasitical ruling class. Thanks for sharing.