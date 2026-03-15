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Dr Monica
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https://faunalytics.org/global-animal-slaughter-statistics-and-charts/

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david
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you got to ask --where's the beef? herds are down to early 1950's levels and the population has grown a bit since then. strange things happened during the plandemic -kamikaze pilots crashing into food production facilities, fires explosions and of course 5g towers everywhere. still got to ask where's the beef? last week a couple of 660lb steers fetched me 8 grand. i'm not complaining- i really would like to know what happened to the herds. you think the toronto protocols 6.6.6. had anything to do with it?

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