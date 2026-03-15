Sometimes a speaker begins and you know immediately that you should lean forward and listen. That was my reaction when John Graff began his testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry hearings in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Within moments I found myself thinking something unexpected:

This man has my full attention. Not because he was dramatic. Not because he was angry. But because he spoke with the clarity of someone who understands how systems actually work. And for those of us who have been watching what is happening to farmers, animals, and food production, what he laid out felt uncomfortably familiar.

Graff presented a simple diagram during his testimony. It wasn’t complicated.

Just a chain of events showing how modern agricultural policy can evolve when crisis management becomes the dominant governing principle.

It began with something that sounds reasonable: Identify a potential animal health crisis. From there, the steps move quickly. Traceability systems are introduced. Emergency powers expand. Animals are tracked and classified. Mass culling becomes the default response.

In Graff’s diagram, the chain doesn’t end there.

Once animals are removed from the food system, shortages appear. Shortages justify new food technologies. And investors move in to supply “alternative proteins.”

Whether one agrees with every conclusion or not, the structure he described mirrors something many farmers already recognize. Agriculture is increasingly governed not by farmers, but by systems designed far away from the land.

Most Canadians rarely think about where their food comes from. We walk into a grocery store and assume that the shelves will always be full.

Farmers know better, they understand how fragile the system actually is.

Weather matters.

Feed matters.

Disease policies matter.

And increasingly, regulatory decisions made in offices hundreds or thousands of miles away matter most of all. When those decisions are based on precaution alone, without proportionality or local knowledge, entire herds or flocks can disappear overnight.

The public rarely sees those moments. But farmers do.

One of Graff’s slides included a quote often attributed to Henry Kissinger:

“Who controls the food controls the people.”

Regardless of who first said it, the message is difficult to dismiss. Food is not just an industry. It is the foundation of every society. Control food production, and you influence everything that depends on it, from economics to politics to personal freedom.

For those of us who have watched what happened at farms like Universal Ostrich Farms, Graff’s testimony did not sound theoretical. It sounded familiar.

Policies designed for “biosecurity” can quickly become policies that remove animals from farms and farmers from the decision-making process. And when that happens, the question becomes larger than agriculture.

It becomes a question about who actually governs the food system.

Farmers? Communities? Or centralized authorities operating under global frameworks?

Before closing, I want to acknowledge something important.

The National Citizens Inquiry is not a government commission. It is a citizen-led, citizen-funded effort created because ordinary people felt that critical questions were not being asked in the places where they should have been.

That alone deserves recognition.

We learned during these hearings that some farmers who initially intended to testify ultimately withdrew after facing pressure and intimidation. That reality alone tells us something about the climate surrounding these conversations.

Which makes the voices that did step forward even more important.

So I want to end with a sincere thank you, first to the National Citizens Inquiry, for creating a forum where citizens could speak openly about issues that affect all of us.

And second to John Graff.

Not simply for speaking.

But for speaking out… and speaking out loudly.

Because when it comes to the future of our food system, silence helps no one

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