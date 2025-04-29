Share

The results are in, the speeches are done, and Canadians are waking up with a strange feeling in their gut — like they’ve been politically drugged and asked to smile through it.

Is there a morning after pill for this? A sharp increase in antidepressant pills ya know the second half of You Will Own Nothing…AND BE HAPPY?

Because what we witnessed last night wasn’t democracy. It was a carefully choreographed surrender — staged with smiles, sealed with speeches, and delivered under the influence of global power brokers.

The illusion of choice? Gone.

The illusion of sovereignty? Shattered.

All that remains is the hangover, and the question: What now?

On election night, Canadians were presented with the illusion of choice.

Two leaders stood at their podiums — one declaring victory, the other conceding defeat — yet their messages were eerily similar:

Unite. Sacrifice. Obey.

Both speeches, when stripped of their theatrics, made it clear:

The real winner wasn't the people of Canada.

It was the globalist agenda that both sides quietly serve.

The good news is that, based on the election results as they stand, neither the NDP nor the Green Party secured enough seats to form a coalition government.

But don't be fooled.

The threat to Canada's sovereignty has not been defeated.

It has only shifted tactics.

The Hidden Power Shift

While Canadians focused on the party leaders' speeches, a deeper realignment was happening under their noses:

Pierre Poilievre lost his own seat — defeated by Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy .

Mark Carney won his Nepean riding handily with over 63% of the vote — a crushing margin compared to his Conservative challenger, Barbara Bal, who only secured 33.4%.

Even more telling:

During his victory speech, Carney personally referenced Fanjoy by name:

"Yes, Bruce Fanjoy. I’m looking forward to working with Bruce Fanjoy. He will be a great MP."

This was no random aside.

It signals a deliberate integration — Fanjoy's victory at Poilievre's expense could be seen as the final symbolic move to consolidate control under the new Liberal regime.

Meanwhile:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh lost his seat in Burnaby Central, finishing third behind both Conservative and Liberal candidates.

Elizabeth May barely clung to her Green seat — and she may be the only Green returning to Parliament.

At the moment Elections Canada paused counting, the Liberals were leading or elected in 168 seats — just four short of a majority.

It was estimated that uncounted special ballots could still shift a handful of close races.

Translation: The establishment has secured control either way — and the few loose ends are being managed carefully behind the scenes.

Back to the speeches, Two Speeches, One Script

Pierre Poilievre’s concession speech and Mark Carney’s victory speech echoed the same three themes:

Unity at all costs.

Sacrifice in the face of an "external threat" (Trump and America).

A call to "build" a new Canada — based not on freedom, but on globalist restructuring.

There was no real opposition.

No outrage at the radical transformation of our economy.

No defense of Canadian tradition, property rights, or independent trade.

Instead, both men praised each other’s campaigns, warned Canadians of "hard times ahead," and demanded that we all unite and submit to the new order. Please check out the Government of Canada’s own website, for a sneak peek at the pre-planned crises of the future Click on image below:

This was not democracy.

This was managed theatre.

The Real Agenda Behind the Smiles…go watch both speeches…

While Canadians were encouraged to cheer and wave flags, a new reality was being quietly imposed:

Massive centralized housing projects (linked to Smart Cities, ESG scores, and surveillance infrastructure).

Energy "independence" framed as liberation — but tied to UN carbon tracking and climate control agendas.

Trade war escalation serving as justification for rationing, emergency powers, and digital currency expansion.

Both leaders spoke in glowing terms about hardship, sacrifice, and unity — psychologically priming Canadians to accept economic control measures that have already been mapped out under the UN's Agenda 2030 blueprint.

The manufactured enemy — President Trump — was dangled in front of the public to distract from the real betrayal happening at home.

What Lies Ahead for You and Me?

National economic restructuring under a new "One Economy" model.

Mass construction of housing tied to Smart City surveillance.

Resource control justified through "energy superpower" language — but governed by unelected international bodies.

Increasing erosion of property rights, small business independence, and provincial autonomy.

The political class will pretend this is necessary for "sovereignty" —

but in reality, it is a full surrender to global governance.

What We Must Do Now !!!

Speak up loudly and relentlessly at municipal council meetings.

Local governments are the frontlines where UN Agenda 2030 is being implemented without your consent. Demand a stop to Smart City projects, Net Zero policies, 15-Minute Cities, and ESG-linked programs.

Force councils to disclose where their funding is coming from. Expose and reject public-private partnerships that bypass democracy and hand power to corporations tied to the WEF and UN. Organize locally.

Build resilient, self-sufficient networks outside globalist control — in farming, food supply, small business, education, and security. Support parallel media and independent voices.

The mainstream narrative will only tighten to protect the illusion.

Albeit my Opinion but This is the Way I See it:

We stand at the crossroads of history.

One path leads to a future where we kneel to unelected foreign powers.

The other leads to a rebirth of Canadian sovereignty.

The choice is no longer theirs.

It’s ours.

But it will require courage — not just at the ballot box, but in every council meeting, every farm, every small business, every community across this land.

It’s time to reject the chains.

It’s time to fight for a free Canada once again.

I am reminded of the words of Paul Harvey — spoken as early as 1963 and again in 1965 — in his chilling essays "If I Were the Devil" and "Freedom to Chains." (see links below)

Harvey warned that if the devil wanted to destroy a free people, he would do it not with guns, but with comfort, compliance, and deception. Paul Harvey: If I were the Devil and Paul Harvey: Freedom to Chains

His words ring louder today than ever before.

Canada must decide: Freedom... or Chains.

Foreshadowing: The Next Chapter Is Already Being Written

If you thought last night’s election was the final act — think again.

As Canadians are still waking up from the illusion, a new script is already in motion — and it’s not coming from Parliament Hill. It’s coming from the same global networks that scripted the last “crisis.”

Today, U.S. media outlets issued a fresh pandemic warning :

“H5N1 bird flu is now spreading across all 50 U.S. states. Over 70 human cases reported. Nearly 1,000 dairy herds infected. 168 million poultry culled since 2022.”

Click on image below for full propaganda piece

Health officials claim the virus has jumped to pigs, red foxes, raccoons, and even seals.

They’ve begun tracking wastewater. They're warning of mutations.

Moderna has already been awarded a $590 million vaccine contract.

And the response?

“Countries must prepare for the possibility of human-to-human spread to avoid chaos reminiscent of the early COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is the next phase of the One Health takeover — the use of real or engineered outbreaks to justify mass animal surveillance, farm seizures, food controls, and population-wide biosecurity regimes.

In Canada, Mark Carney is already echoing the exact same narrative, warning that:

“President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us.”

And it’s not just rhetoric.

In February 2025, the Public Health Agency of Canada quietly purchased 500,000 doses of GSK’s Arepanrix™ H5N1 bird flu vaccine, intended for "those most at risk" — such as poultry workers and veterinarians.

60% of the doses are earmarked for distribution to provinces and territories.

40% will be retained by the federal government in a central stockpile.

No public financial disclosure of the purchase price has been released.

Preliminary guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has already been issued, suggesting deployment in "non-pandemic" contexts for high-risk groups.

Translation:

The infrastructure for the next lockdown, vaccine push, and surveillance rollout is already being built — before the public even realizes a new "crisis" has begun.

This isn’t coordination by accident — it’s coordination by design.

And just like before, they are getting ahead of resistance by:

Blaming political “enemies” for standing in the way of “safety.”

Paying pharmaceutical companies in advance.

Normalizing farm culls, wildlife tracking, and digital surveillance.

Positioning the public to accept “sacrifices” for “security.”

This is not a drill.

It is the foreshadowing of the next global operation — looks a lot like the first time around… Please look at the headlines around the world…we must expose it before it becomes law, policy, and permanent control. More on this to come…

It’s time to stand up. It’s time to speak out. The narrative is being shaped — but we can still shape the response. We push back. We show up at council meetings. We reject unelected control.

We unplug from the illusion and build what they fear most: an informed, awakened, and united people…NOT government

But don’t take my word for it:

Ask your doctor if standing up now is right for you.

Side effects may include:

Courage

Community

And a country worth passing down