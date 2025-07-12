On July 15, 2025, the Federal Court of Appeal will decide whether 400 ostriches—none of which have shown illness in over 180 days—live or die. But this isn’t just about ostriches. It’s about whether property rights, scientific freedom, and due process still mean anything in this country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has weaponized its authority, refusing independent testing, denying treatment, and threatening farmers into silence. If this can happen to them, it can happen to any of us. This is the litmus test for our country’s commitment to its founding legal protections.

If I were a lawyer and could give the closing submission in court it would go something like this:

We stand before you not merely on behalf of a farm, but on behalf of all Canadians whose rights to livelihood, property, and scientific pursuit are under unprecedented threat. This case presents an urgent matter: the irreversible destruction of a healthy, immune, and uniquely valuable ostrich flock based on outdated assumptions and a refusal by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to reassess its decision in light of overwhelming new evidence.

Your Honour, the legal standard for granting a stay hinges upon the risk of irreparable harm.

That standard has not only been met, it has already been acknowledged—first by Justice Battista of the Federal Court, who granted the original judicial review, and then by this Honourable Court in its June 20 ruling. The flock in question represents over 25 years of genetic and commercial development. It is also a cornerstone of scientific work that may offer future medical breakthroughs. If the stay is not granted, and this appeal denied, there is no remedy. The harm is final.

But this matter goes beyond the technical. It touches the heart of what it means to live in a free country. The Canadian Bill of Rights guarantees every individual the right to the enjoyment of property and the protection of that right under due process of law. Yet CFIA acted with unchecked discretion, refusing to allow testing, refusing to consider serological immunity, refusing any third-party veterinary care, and threatening $200,000 fines or jail time for those who dared treat their own healthy animals.

The CFIA acted not as a steward of animal health, but as an agent of destruction. This is not a mere regulatory disagreement—it is an egregious abuse of power. And it is precisely the type of abuse the courts were designed to constrain.

We respectfully submit that the Honourable Court has before it a profound opportunity: to affirm that executive power must yield to science, reason, and the law; to show that regulatory bodies must be accountable when their decisions defy evidence; and to protect the principle that property rights are not suggestions—they are constitutional guarantees.

This appeal is not just about ostriches — it is about whether Canadians can rely on the courts to uphold fundamental rights in the face of administrative overreach. This case will determine whether the judiciary still serves the people — or the machine.

And while this Honourable Court deliberates, we must ask: are you prepared to defend your own authority? Because with the passage of Bill C-5, the power to override court-recognized rights now lies in the hands of Cabinet—executive actors who can, by regulation, erase protections this Court may uphold.

If I were a judge, I’d find that deeply troubling. I’d ask myself whether this isn’t just a case about a farm—but a line in the sand for the judiciary itself. Because if the courts do not speak up now, they may soon find they no longer have the jurisdiction to speak at all.

We ask this Court to rule with courage and conscience, and to halt the irreversible harm that hangs in the balance.

(I am sending a copy of this as my personal letter to the court)

The court of public opinion very much matters, so let’s fill both the real courtroom and the virtual courtroom

As Universal Ostrich Farms stands before the Federal Court of Appeal on July 15, the outcome will send a ripple across the nation—either affirming the rights of private citizens and scientific pioneers or handing unchecked power to agencies that answer to no one.

This is about more than birds.

It’s about the soul of the nation .

If I were the Devil, Paul Harvey… click the image above…and listen carefully

Paul Harvey warned us in 1965 what a nation under siege might look like—where morality is inverted, where government becomes god, and where fear, media, and deception are used to destroy from within. If you’ve ever doubted whether we’ve arrived at that moment… look again. The devil didn’t have to change tactics. He just found a willing bureaucracy.

The CFIA’s refusal to allow testing, their threats of fines and imprisonment for treating healthy animals, and their attempt to bury 140,000 pounds of living science is not just a bureaucratic mistake—it is a deliberate act of destruction, justified by corrupted logic.

But Canadians are waking up. Farmers are remembering they do have rights. And like the Bill of Rights itself, the truth cannot be buried.

July 15 will test whether the court system still serves the people—or the machine.

Call to Action:

Copy any part of this article that speaks to you and send a letter to the court. Clerk of the Federal Court of Appeal Email: information@fca-caf.ca

Phone: Federal Court of Appeal

613-996-6795

1-800-565-0541

TDD: 613-995-4640

Fax: 613-952-7226

Mailing Address:

Chambers of the Federal Court of Appeal

Supreme Court Building

301 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0J1

Show up in the Court of Public Opinion : Register to watch live

And leave a comment below. Share what you are doing to stop this trainwreck—because the more we speak, the more ideas we unlock to enforce our rights together.

If I were the devil… I’d fear the day Canadians said:

NO MORE.

