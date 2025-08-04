While Canadians are distracted by inflation, wildfires, and political theater, a quiet transformation is underway. It’s not happening in Parliament, it’s happening behind chain-link fences, on your bypass roads and inside tech campuses with names like “Area X.O” and “ACTIVE-AURORA.” We’re told they’re innovation labs. In reality, they’re digital prison prototypes, built to serve the globalist vision of the United Nations (UN).

Canada isn’t just participating in global control infrastructure, it’s quietly building the enforcement blueprints for UN-style governance under the guise of innovation. The politicians championing these programs are either willfully complicit or dangerously naïve. Persoanlly, I am leaning toward willfully complicit!

Let’s take a look at the infrastrucure of obedience shall we…

Area X.O (Ottawa)

A 1,866-acre testbed for drones, robot dogs, 5G, smart agriculture, surveillance tech, and AI-powered mobility enforcement.

Funded by FedDev, Ontario's OVIN, and corporations like Nokia, Microsoft, and Ericsson.

Contains CL3 bio-containment labs, and is now a NATO DIANA-affiliated test site for military-grade enforcement technologies.

ACTIVE-AURORA (Edmonton)

A connected vehicle surveillance corridor built into real city infrastructure.

Tracks driver behavior, movement, and compliance using vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) roadside units

Developed through partnerships with Transport Canada, the University of Alberta, and the City of Edmonton.

Biosafety & One Health Zones

CL3/CL4 labs in Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Lethbridge.

Integrated into the WHO’s pandemic prevention and response grid.

Justify mass surveillance and centralized biosecurity using the One Health model.

How do these Labs serve the Global Agenda? … thought you’d never ask…

Agenda 2030 & the SDGs

Smart cities, smart farms, and smart “citizens” all feeding data into systems built to regulate compliance.

SDG 11, 3, 13 and others used to justify the use of tech to monitor and control food, movement, and health.

One Health

Merges human, animal, and environmental surveillance into a single biosecurity regime.

Relies on AI, drones, and labs to track disease outbreaks (or fabricate them) and justify lockdowns or culls.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

Enabled by 5G and V2X (vehicle to everything) networks from Area X.O and ACTIVE-AURORA.

Builds the digital rails for Digital ID, programmable CBDCs, and ESG-based behavioral scoring.

But wait that’s not all: Canada has more to offer…

1. Southern Ontario Smart Mobility Testbed (SOSMT) – Toronto / Durham Region

Operated by : Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)

Focus : Autonomous vehicles, 5G connectivity, smart traffic infrastructure.

Link: ovinhub.ca

2. Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health – Winnipeg, MB

Shared between : Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and CFIA

Includes: CL3 and CL4 labs, zoonotic disease monitoring, WHO-affiliated research.

3. Montreal’s Centech and Jalon Mobility Innovation

Focus: AI, smart mobility, drone logistics in dense urban settings.

4. Alberta Innovates – Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Systems

Lethbridge & Vegreville: Host pilot projects for autonomous farm equipment, environmental surveillance, biosensor integration.

But hey Canada is not the lone wolf, where else will we find these labs and test stations?

United States

1. Curiosity Lab – Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Public-private smart city testbed : 5G, AI traffic systems, autonomous shuttles, surveillance.

Partners: Qualcomm, Cisco, T-Mobile, GA DOT.

2. M-City – University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Controlled 32-acre test site : Urban AVs, drones, smart infrastructure.

Backed by: Ford, GM, U.S. DOT.

3. Texas A&M RELLIS Campus

Focus: Smart infrastructure, first responder simulations, drone and robotic testing.

4. Arizona’s Smart Region Initiative (ASU)

Integrates IoT and AI across 26 municipalities in a regional test zone.

Focused on UN SDGs, sustainability, health surveillance.

So President Trump, will you shut these programs down too?

Europe

1. Kongsberg Innovation Lab – Norway

Smart mobility and defense integration

NATO-affiliated testbed (similar to Area X.O)

2. Living Lab Strasbourg – France

Surveillance, smart policing, environmental sensors

SDG-aligned urban governance

3. ZalaZone – Hungary

250-hectare smart mobility and drone testbed

Focus on cross-border tech transfer, part of EU Digital Europe framework

Global South / UN Pilots

1. Kigali Innovation City – Rwanda

UNDP, WEF, and Mastercard-funded smart city initiative.

Includes drone corridors, health surveillance, and digital ID pilots.

2. Smart Colombo – Sri Lanka

Smart city initiative funded by ADB and UN Habitat

Pilots public health monitoring and predictive policing

So WHO’s Behind this here at home? Meet the Enablers of Canada's Digital Prison Grid

The Federal “Leadership”: Mark Carney's Regime …

Mark Carney (choke gag, Prime Minister): Former Goldman Sachs banker, Bank of Canada governor, Bank of England governor, UN climate czar, and now Canada’s unelected Prime Minister, oh and let’s not forget author of Values: Building a Better World for All (define all you pompous ass). His rise to power formalizes the Agenda 2030 playbook: climate tyranny, programmable money, biometric ID, AI governance, and behavioral control , all under the banner of “resilience.”

This is the WEF’s dream made real: private banker turned head of state.

Chrystia Freeland

(former Deputy PM): Still Carney’s globalist wingwitch, (Minister of Transport & Internal Trade), now oversees transport infrastructure and V2X regulations crucial to enforcing smart mobility and drone corridors. WEF board member.

François-Philippe Champagne (Minister of Finance & National Revenue)… hmmmm Former Innovation Minister, now manages fiscal policy, ESG mandates, and finance infrastructure for CBDCs and taxpayer-backed tech pilots, Carney’s direct arm into tech, AI, and robotics. His office funds Area X.O, NRC labs, and digital transformation strategies.

Evan Solomon (Minister of Artificial Intelligence & Digital Innovation) - Leads federal strategy on AI, development corridors (like Area X.O), and smart city deployment across Southern Ontario.

David McGuinty (Minister of National Defence) - Oversees IDEaS, drone testing, robotics projects (like Area X.O), and the integration of AI into public safety and military systems

Bill Blair (Former Minister of Public Safety, Emergency Preparedness, and Defence):

Under his tenure, Blair massively increased budgets for domestic military operations, emergency preparedness, and surveillance tech. He championed pandemic-era enforcement tools, funded drone and AI pilot programs, and quietly helped fuse public health policy with defence infrastructure, laying the fiscal and legislative groundwork for today’s robotic command-and-control systems. Don’t let this slimy POS fade into the background …

Shafqat Ali (President of the Treasury Board) – Manages government-wide procurement, budget allocations for digital and robotics infrastructure, and accountability frameworks for AI spending

and many more …

Provincial Gatekeepers, All Parties, but mostly Conservative, … One Agenda

Doug Ford (Premier, Ontario) – Engineered Ontario’s transformation into a smart-mobility surveillance state through Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and Area X.O testbeds. Funded V2X enforcement protocols.

Danielle Smith (Premier, Alberta) – Publicly framed as anti-Ottawa, yet her administration continues to fund ACTIVE‑AURORA and Alberta Innovates, consolidating alignment with global enforcement infrastructure, UN-aligned AI mobility grids

Brian Jean (Alberta UCP MLA & Innovation Minister): Directly responsible for advancing Alberta’s “One Economy” plan … merging public-private sectors with WEF-style automation.

David Eby (BC Premier): Quietly embedding AI health surveillance and digital ID infrastructure across BC through “climate resilience” and “safe supply” health tracking.

What Kind of an expose would it be if we left out the Municipal enablers:

Municipal Collaborators

Mark Sutcliffe (Ottawa): Embraced Area X.O as a model smart city hub. His policies align with UN SDG infrastructure … facial recognition, drone enforcement, and AI transit.

Amarjeet Sohi (Edmonton): Former Trudeau cabinet minister, now overseeing the implementation of ACTIVE-AURORA, 15-minute city design, and mobility surveillance under the banner of climate equity.

Naheed Nenshi (Calgary Mayoral Legacy): While no longer in office, his smart city pilot programs helped lay the groundwork for AI control in Calgary’s urban design.

All Municipal Councils Since 1992:

In 1992, a UN primer was distributed to every municipality in Canada, outlining how to “align local policy with global sustainable development goals.” Since then, cities have blindly signed on to global compacts without public debate.

Every mayor and council member today is either complicit, or willfully ignorant. (In this case I am leaning toward willfully ignorant for the majority BUT certainly not all).

Sturgeon County (Current Case Study): In Alberta, A Councillor is blowing the whistle on corruption, non-transparency, and globalist overreach in her own council. The resistance from within proves it’s not just an oversight, some of these councils know exactly what they’re doing.

Why Most Canadians Still Don’t See It …

Language is weaponized , “resilience,” “sustainability,” and “equity” mask an authoritarian framework of digital surveillance and control.

Universities are co-opted , they host the pilot programs and receive grants to normalize behavior-tracking tech.

Media cheerleads the takeover , no scrutiny, no dissent. Stories frame robots, AI, and carbon scoring as exciting “innovation.”

Public funds bankroll it all, billions in taxpayer dollars spent on your own enslavement. Maybe I should make that stand out a little better…

Testing happens in plain sight … on your roads, in your food system, across your devices, and inside your cities.

Where This Leads

Health or climate lockdowns enforced by drones and robots

Mobility tracking and geo-fencing via 5G V2X smart infrastructure

Real-time social credit systems tied to carbon, vaccine, and spending behavior

Digital ID + UBI + CBDC = Complete population dependency

Biotech “biosecurity” culls: ostriches today, cattle tomorrow, humans next… oh did I say next, there goes that voice in my head again…I stand corrected. HUMANS WERE FIRST… and we still don’t see it!

The Call to Action

Canada is not innovating.

Canada is integrating into a globally managed digital prison.

The deception is bipartisan. The infrastructure is already live.

We must:

Name the names

Expose the programs, and even the ones that sound good like “reconciliation”, DEI committee, Regional Advisory Committee on Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (RACIDE)

Abolish all global agenda pipelines and their domestic delivery arms: ICLEI , the Federation of Canadian Municipalities , and every “climate resilience” slush fund.

Dismantle smart infrastructure at municipal , provincial , and regional levels. Rip out the tech … not just reject the policy.

Reject every digital tether : Digital ID, smart meters, AI-enforced food laws, CBDCs, and carbon-based rationing.

Exit all the UN programs (IHR, SDGs, Paris Accord), UNESCO, UNDRIP, UNICEF and many more

Dismantle the infrastructure at municipal and provincial levels

This is not conspiracy.

This is Canadian government policy and we are dangerously close to the point of no return. Oh did I say that out loud? let me repeat that …

If not now… when?

