A System Without Accountability

We need to wake up.

An organization meant to protect animals is instead destroying lives — and trust.

For over twenty years, Spirit the ostrich thrived under the loving care of Dave and Karen. In just one week under CFIA custody, she was gone. Their actions — the drones, the arrests, the denials — speak volumes about the culture of cruelty and control that’s taken root inside this agency.

When oversight turns into abuse, when compassion is criminalized, and when truth is buried under bureaucracy — we all lose.

Spirit’s story isn’t an isolated tragedy; it’s a warning.

The CFIA must be investigated. It must answer for what happened to Spirit.

And we, the public, must demand transparency, accountability, and change.