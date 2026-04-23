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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
4d

Federal Oligarch Insanity?

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
3d

Hi Connie.

I could only nod in recognition of Machiavellian tactics used worldwide. I know 'someone' who was once a 'tenured Associate Professor' at a Japanese college with a 130-year-plus history. But from the behavior of his keepers ... uh ... I mean 'colleagues', he gradually found he was little more than the token foreigner at their beck and call.

Consistently left out of the information loop, when he demanded equal rights under the contract, the Department Chairman told him they held a 'secret contract' defining his role and rights, and that he did not even have the right to see that 'contract'.

During a private meeting with the Dean, he was told that his Department was full of nonsense, and that by contract and law, he had the same rights and responsibilities as everyone else. The Dean suggested that he just needed to 'try harder' with his department.

When he relayed the message back to the Department Chairman, she responded that he had been hired when another Dean was in office and that the current Dean's opinion meant nothing.

He asked for a meeting between the Dean and the Department Chairman to clarify his rights and responsibilities as per the contract. The two refused to meet ... a classic application of 'divide and conquer' to keep him marginalized.

As he was on the board of directors for a local city-funded NPO, he had access to a lawyer specializing in labor rights. He was told that, should he take the college to court, he would likely win a case of academic harassment and breach of Japanese labor law against the school, but the school had the resources to draw this out over many years, and any success on his part would result in only a small, token financial award.

Again, typical of why so few Japanese individuals file suit against Japanese institutions, despite Japan's reputation for harsh and unfair working conditions, particularly in smaller companies and schools.

The Tokyo-Yokohama-Kawasaki metropolitan area has the largest concentration of people and colleges in the world. Thinking he would go back to eking out a living as an adjunct professor, juggling several part-time jobs, he resigned in protest from that school at age 59. Big mistake. He has been unemployed, underemployed, and effectively shut out of society for over 10 years.

He should be grateful for the support of Japanese friends who are also either retired or marginalized from the system.

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