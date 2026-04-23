If You Rely on FOI… You May Find You’re SOL
When oversight depends on access ... and access disappears.
When Doug Ford moved to shield records from his office and cabinet, it made headlines. Critics called it a blow to transparency. Supporters called it modernization.
Most people? They saw it as just another provincial story.
But here’s the problem:
Ontario didn’t create this issue. It exposed it.
Every province, and the federal government, has access to information laws. On paper, they promise transparency. But buried inside those laws are broad exemptions:
Cabinet confidences
Advice to government
Law enforcement investigations
These aren’t exceptions. They are the system.
Before Ontario’s change, the system already worked like this:
You could request records, but anything meaningful could be withheld. Ontario just removed the illusion.
Instead of: “You can ask, but we might say no”.
It moved to: “You can’t even ask”
In October 2025, I filed three ATIP requests, ATIP is just the federal version of FOI—different name, same system, same promise of access.”
Royal Canadian Mounted Police…The RCMP responded:
Full refusal under the Access to Information Act
“Ongoing investigation”
Everything withheld.
Transport Canada… Transport Canada responded:
150-day extension
Deadline is today
No records provided yet at 1:15pm MST
Canadian Food Inspection Agency … CFIA:
No response
No extension
Silence
Three Requests. Three Tactics.
Deny
Delay
Ignore
Same result: no transparency
The Illusion of Access
We’re told: “If something doesn’t make sense, file an FOI.”
But what happens when the system can:
refuse everything
delay indefinitely
or simply not respond
That’s not access. That’s managed information
The Bottom Line
Ontario made it obvious. But across Canada:
The system doesn’t need to say “no”. It doesn’t need to say “yes”
It just makes sure you never get the answer
Different provinces. Different laws. Different form (FOI, ATIP) same Brick Wall
.
Regulatory capture is when government agencies meant to serve the public begin to act in the interests of the industries or institutions they work with or regulate.
So What Explains This?
Three departments. Three different responses. Same result. No access.
At some point, you have to ask:
Is this just inefficiency… or something deeper?
There’s a term for what can happen when systems stop serving the public and start protecting themselves… Regulatory capture
Not in the dramatic, movie-version sense.
But in the quiet, everyday way:
Agencies relying on each other
Institutions protecting shared decisions
Information flowing internally… but not outward
The Closed Loop
In my case, three federal bodies were involved:
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Transport Canada
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
And what happened?
One denied everything
One delayed for “consultations”
One didn’t respond at all
But those “consultations” are happening between the same agencies. So the system looks open from the outside…but functions as a closed loop on the inside
And That Matters, why you ask?
When agencies are:
coordinating decisions
consulting each other
managing shared risk
They also have a shared incentive, to control the narrative around those decisions.
That doesn’t require conspiracy. It just requires alignment.
The Result
From the outside, you file a request expecting transparency, from the inside, the system is already aligned.
So instead of answers, you get:
Denials
Delays
Silence
Not because access laws don’t exist, But because the system no longer operates for the person asking.
When the same institutions making the decisions are also controlling access to the records… transparency becomes optional.
Whether you call it bureaucracy, coordination, or regulatory capture…
the result for the public is the same…you are just plain
:
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Federal Oligarch Insanity?
Hi Connie.
I could only nod in recognition of Machiavellian tactics used worldwide. I know 'someone' who was once a 'tenured Associate Professor' at a Japanese college with a 130-year-plus history. But from the behavior of his keepers ... uh ... I mean 'colleagues', he gradually found he was little more than the token foreigner at their beck and call.
Consistently left out of the information loop, when he demanded equal rights under the contract, the Department Chairman told him they held a 'secret contract' defining his role and rights, and that he did not even have the right to see that 'contract'.
During a private meeting with the Dean, he was told that his Department was full of nonsense, and that by contract and law, he had the same rights and responsibilities as everyone else. The Dean suggested that he just needed to 'try harder' with his department.
When he relayed the message back to the Department Chairman, she responded that he had been hired when another Dean was in office and that the current Dean's opinion meant nothing.
He asked for a meeting between the Dean and the Department Chairman to clarify his rights and responsibilities as per the contract. The two refused to meet ... a classic application of 'divide and conquer' to keep him marginalized.
As he was on the board of directors for a local city-funded NPO, he had access to a lawyer specializing in labor rights. He was told that, should he take the college to court, he would likely win a case of academic harassment and breach of Japanese labor law against the school, but the school had the resources to draw this out over many years, and any success on his part would result in only a small, token financial award.
Again, typical of why so few Japanese individuals file suit against Japanese institutions, despite Japan's reputation for harsh and unfair working conditions, particularly in smaller companies and schools.
The Tokyo-Yokohama-Kawasaki metropolitan area has the largest concentration of people and colleges in the world. Thinking he would go back to eking out a living as an adjunct professor, juggling several part-time jobs, he resigned in protest from that school at age 59. Big mistake. He has been unemployed, underemployed, and effectively shut out of society for over 10 years.
He should be grateful for the support of Japanese friends who are also either retired or marginalized from the system.