When Doug Ford moved to shield records from his office and cabinet, it made headlines. Critics called it a blow to transparency. Supporters called it modernization.

Most people? They saw it as just another provincial story.

But here’s the problem:

Ontario didn’t create this issue. It exposed it.

Every province, and the federal government, has access to information laws. On paper, they promise transparency. But buried inside those laws are broad exemptions:

Cabinet confidences

Advice to government

Law enforcement investigations

These aren’t exceptions. They are the system.

Before Ontario’s change, the system already worked like this:

You could request records, but anything meaningful could be withheld. Ontario just removed the illusion.

Instead of: “You can ask, but we might say no”.

It moved to: “You can’t even ask”

In October 2025, I filed three ATIP requests, ATIP is just the federal version of FOI—different name, same system, same promise of access.”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police…The RCMP responded: Full refusal under the Access to Information Act

“Ongoing investigation” Everything withheld.

Transport Canada… Transport Canada responded: 150-day extension

Deadline is today No records provided yet at 1:15pm MST

Canadian Food Inspection Agency … CFIA: No response

No extension Silence

Three Requests. Three Tactics.

Deny

Delay

Ignore

Same result: no transparency

The Illusion of Access

We’re told: “If something doesn’t make sense, file an FOI.”

But what happens when the system can:

refuse everything

delay indefinitely

or simply not respond

That’s not access. That’s managed information

The Bottom Line

Ontario made it obvious. But across Canada:

The system doesn’t need to say “no”. It doesn’t need to say “yes”

It just makes sure you never get the answer

Different provinces. Different laws. Different form (FOI, ATIP) same Brick Wall

.

Regulatory capture is when government agencies meant to serve the public begin to act in the interests of the industries or institutions they work with or regulate.

So What Explains This?

Three departments. Three different responses. Same result. No access.

At some point, you have to ask:

Is this just inefficiency… or something deeper?

There’s a term for what can happen when systems stop serving the public and start protecting themselves… Regulatory capture

Not in the dramatic, movie-version sense.

But in the quiet, everyday way:

Agencies relying on each other

Institutions protecting shared decisions

Information flowing internally… but not outward

The Closed Loop

In my case, three federal bodies were involved:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Transport Canada

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

And what happened?

One denied everything

One delayed for “consultations”

One didn’t respond at all

But those “consultations” are happening between the same agencies. So the system looks open from the outside…but functions as a closed loop on the inside

And That Matters, why you ask?

When agencies are:

coordinating decisions

consulting each other

managing shared risk

They also have a shared incentive, to control the narrative around those decisions.

That doesn’t require conspiracy. It just requires alignment.

The Result

From the outside, you file a request expecting transparency, from the inside, the system is already aligned.

So instead of answers, you get:

Denials

Delays

Silence

Not because access laws don’t exist, But because the system no longer operates for the person asking.

When the same institutions making the decisions are also controlling access to the records… transparency becomes optional.

Whether you call it bureaucracy, coordination, or regulatory capture…

the result for the public is the same…you are just plain

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