Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Pat Vojtaskovic's avatar
Pat Vojtaskovic
13h

If I we the devil....step one. I would teach every child the Bible is just a dusty old book of fairy tales. After step one was complete, all those other steps were a piece of cake. Those children grew up and here we are. Another fine mess we've gotten ourselves into.

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jan's avatar
jan
13hEdited

Connie..YOU are too cool to be for real. .

your WORDS captured it all

and finally , finally, I had to weep.. with grief.

for this dying PLACE we so loved..

I have watched in silence with quiet dread

now you have given IT . . undeniable clarity

Like a Voice....crying in the Wilderness

Now rage must make way for ACTION...

We must find the WAY...

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