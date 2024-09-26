The Climate Change Hoax, CO2, Chemtrails, and Bill C-293: The Hidden Agenda Threatening Our Food and Freedoms

Are We Being Misled About Climate Change and Our Food Security?

As vegans and vegetarians, I assume you are deeply invested in the health of our planet and our food. However, what if the real threats to our food security go beyond just carbon emissions and global warming? While CO2 is often demonized in climate change discussions, there's a far more complex and alarming picture emerging.

Chemical pollution through chemtrails, crop dusting, and the rise of GMOs are silently poisoning our plant-based foods. To make matters worse, recent political developments like Canada’s Bill C-293, a pandemic prevention bill, may open the door to broad government control over our lives and food supply by framing the environment as a “risk.”

How do these factors intersect? Glad you asked. Let’s explore that now and maybe reveal a larger agenda that threatens not only the quality of the food we consume but also our personal freedoms.

CO2 makes up a mere 0.04% of the atmosphere, yet it plays an essential role in plant growth by fueling photosynthesis. Without adequate CO2 levels, plants struggle to thrive. If these levels dip below 0.02%, the consequences could be catastrophic for plant life:

Photosynthesis would falter , leading to reduced plant growth and lower yields.

The plant-based foods that vegans and vegetarians depend on could become scarce.

While the mainstream narrative encourages reducing CO2, we must understand that too little CO2 could damage the very foundation of our plant-based diets. But as we're distracted by the climate change debate, other, more immediate threats to our food supply are being ignored. https://youtu.be/bJfrKNR3K2k?si=9PIWhd3l6B_4A57f

As we focus on reducing CO2, (that clearly is no threat) a toxic combination of chemical pollution and genetic manipulation is infiltrating our food supply. Here’s how:

Chemtrails : geoengineering programs, often called chemtrails, involve dispersing chemicals like aluminum and barium into the atmosphere. These chemicals settle into the soil and water, eventually being absorbed by the plants we eat. This can affect not only the health of the crops but also our health.



Crop Dusting : Industrial farming relies heavily on pesticides and herbicides. Chemicals like glyphosate , commonly used in crop dusting, have been linked to cancer and other health issues. Despite this, they are still widely used on our fruits and vegetables, entering our bodies through the food we eat. (not to mention wha tit does to our water systems)



GMOs: Many if not MOST crops today are genetically modified to resist pests or increase yields. While this sounds beneficial, GMOs come with risks. The long-term health effects are still uncertain, and they promote an agricultural system reliant on chemicals. Furthermore, GMOs reduce biodiversity, putting natural ecosystems and food security at risk.



These factors combine to poison our food supply, and as we focus on the debate around CO2, the immediate danger to our fruits, vegetables, and health is being ignored.

Now enters Bill C-293, a Canadian bill for pandemic prevention and preparedness. While this may sound like a reasonable step, it has deeper implications. The bill includes language that expands the government’s ability to intervene in society by claiming broader environmental factors, such as climate “risks” and lumping it into public health threats. Keep in mind Canada Health Agency is but an arm of the WHO

I hear those screaming just how does Bill C-293 take control over our food and environment:

Pandemics and the Environment : The bill acknowledges that pandemics and environmental risks are intertwined. By framing environmental issues like climate change as public health risks, the bill opens the door for governments to take drastic measures under the guise of protecting public health. If health was the real concern ask yourself why would they not stop the use of the carcinogens they allow to dust all our food.



Government Overreach : Bill C-293 could give governments sweeping powers to regulate industries, including agriculture , all in the name of preventing future pandemics or environmental crises. This could mean further mandates for CO2 reductions and tighter control over farming practices. Organic and small-scale farms may struggle to comply with such measures, while industrial agriculture reliant on GMOs and chemical pesticides could thrive under government regulations.



Lockdown of Food Systems: During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how quickly governments could impose lockdowns, control resources, and limit freedoms. Does anyone remember the empty shelves, the wrestling for toilet paper?

If Bill C-293 expands this authority to encompass environmental “risks,” we may see more centralized control over food production, distribution, and access.

This could pave the way for more genetically modified foods, chemical interventions, and regulations that suppress organic, sustainable farming practices, (even outlaw it).

Read the Bill …after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to:

(i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance,

(ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture,

(iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, (eat zee damn bugs) and

(iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species; (nothing is defined…we could indeed become a high-risk species, ya know the ones who choose to eat the cows that fart, or activities like butcher activities)- HUG A FARMER TODAY

As vegans and vegetarians, it’s essential that you recognize the broader threats facing our food system. While CO2 is often painted as the villain, the real danger lies in the toxic chemicals, GMOs, and government overreach that could severely compromise the quality of our plant-based foods.

Bill C-293, under the pretext of pandemic prevention, could become a tool for governments to exert more control over how we grow, consume, and access food. The connection between environmental risks and public health gives governments a justification to regulate our food systems in unprecedented ways. As we advocate for a healthier, more sustainable planet, we must also demand transparency and resist centralized control over our food and freedoms.

It’s time to fight for food sovereignty, protect small-scale and organic farming, the small farmer, heck the entire industry and question the broader agendas at play.

So this is my call to action for all Vegans and Vegetarians,

please tell your elected officials and the Senate that we will not stand for the passing of Bill C-293. Go to stopc-293.ca take the easy action to send letters to each of them with one click. While you are there watch the interviews with Lawyer Lisa as she breaks down the bill legally. This one bill has the potential to kill the Canada we know and love