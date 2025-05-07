“ICAN CEO Del Bigtree, alongside Brianne Dressen (React-19) and ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., goes live from the National Press Club in D.C. to unveil ‘Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks.’ Watch as they release never-before-seen FDA documents, internal emails, and explosive footage exposing Dr. Peter Marks and the hidden story behind the COVID vaccine rollout.

AIR DATE: May 6, 2025

What they revealed is nothing short of criminal negligence, a coordinated suppression of risk data, silencing of injured patients, and backroom deals to fast-track unproven technology in the name of "public health."

But why does this matter now?

Because the same machine that rushed through mRNA shots in 2021 is already gearing up for its next campaign of fear and profit: H5N1, better known as the avian flu.

And this time, they’re coming for our food system too.

From COVID to H5N1: Different Virus, Same Playbook

Let’s connect the dots:

In 2021, whistleblowers like Dressen were ignored and censored after suffering vaccine injuries.

ICAN’s legal team had to fight tooth and nail for the data, the same data the FDA and CDC quietly sat on while telling the public, “safe and effective.”

Fast forward to 2025, and we’re already hearing familiar language: “urgent pandemic threat,” “no time to wait,” “new mRNA-based vaccines on the horizon.”

But this time, it’s not just humans at risk… it’s birds, farms, food sovereignty, and rural economies.

In Canada and the U.S., mass culling of poultry, including healthy, antibody-rich ostriches, is being framed as a necessary step to prevent the spread of H5N1. But where’s the proof?

PCR tests alone? A few anecdotal reports? Suspiciously timed “outbreaks”? Neighbors reporting “suspicious” activity?

Sound familiar?

The Real Agenda: Biotech Tyranny Under the Banner of ‘One Health’

The concept of “One Health” … linking animal, human, and environmental health, is being weaponized. Behind the scenes, it's a cover for centralized control of biology, digital food systems, and biosurveillance.

Dr. Peter Marks, the WHO, Gates-funded entities, and the global pharma apparatus are all singing from the same songbook:

Mass animal surveillance

Forced culling

Rapid rollout of genetically engineered vaccines

No public debate. No informed consent. No accountability.

Sound familiar?

It’s Not Just a Story, it is FORESHADOWING… a Warning of whats to come

ICAN’s revelations should be on every front page. The footage they shared should be played in every town hall. Because if we fail to learn from the COVID deception, we are walking into an even more dangerous trap… one where our food, medicine, and bodily autonomy are permanently under the thumb of unelected global health bureaucrats.

The cabal that hid the truth about COVID vaccines is already laying the groundwork for the next crisis.

And if we don't push back now, H5N1 may be the excuse they use to lock down farms, seize livestock, and demand digital compliance, all in the name of "preventing the next pandemic."

What Can I Do?

Watch and share the full ICAN Press Conference: “Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks.” Support platforms that expose the truth, ICAN, React-19, PreventGenocide2030.org and independent journalists. Demand transparency on H5N1 testing, animal culls, and vaccine contracts. Call your legislators. Ask why biotech firms are being handed the keys to our immune systems and our food supply. Resist One Health mandates. They are not about safety. They are about control.

Special thank you to all involved in this Special Secret Recordings…not so Secret Anymore

