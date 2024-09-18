How did your lunch date go yesterday? Yes, we’re talking about the nationwide engagement we called for; an invitation to Canadians from every walk of life to come together at their local courthouses. A chance to meet your neighbors, share a meal, and reflect on an issue that affects all of us, regardless of political affiliation, age, or background.

We hope you had a chance to get out and to discuss something that has been quietly gaining traction in the halls of power, something that David Menzies of Rebel News called the most overlooked underreported story of 2024 - Bill C-293.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTuUbEjb9SY

Bill C-293 is not just another piece of legislation that will slide under the radar; it has serious implications for the freedom and rights of every Canadian. And while it hasn’t captured major headlines yet, it has the potential to fundamentally alter the relationship between citizens and the government in a way that should alarm anyone who values their autonomy.

Share your lunch pictures with all of us

What Is Bill C-293 you ask?

Bill C-293, officially known as the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, sounds innocent on the surface. After all, who wouldn’t want to be better prepared for the next global crisis? YEAH I know why are we so convinced there needs to be another or was there even one in the first place? We’ve all lived through the pandemic, plandemic, scamdemic (however you saw it) and we’ve seen how fragile our systems can be when confronted with the unexpected.

Share

It really doesn’t matter what your personal thoughts on it were WE ALL SUFFERED tremendous losses!!!

But here’s the catch: this bill, as currently drafted, grants sweeping powers to the government that extend far beyond what’s necessary to protect public health.

In simple terms, if Bill C-293 passes, the government would gain unprecedented control over individuals and communities. Under the guise of health and safety, your rights could be stripped away without clear checks and balances.

Why Should This Matter to You? FOR MANY REASON

It doesn’t matter where you fall on the political spectrum, this is a matter of personal freedom and government overreach.

If you lean more to the right, this might look like yet another attempt at government expansion, a slippery slope to losing your autonomy.

If you lean to the left, you might see this as a breach of civil liberties and an unwarranted intrusion into our private lives.

But no matter your political views, we can all agree that such far-reaching powers should be a cause for concern. And we’re not just talking about hypothetical worst-case scenarios. In a post-pandemic world, we've seen how quickly emergency powers can be invoked and, once granted, how reluctant governments can be to relinquish them

One of the most alarming aspects of Bill C-293 is its provision that would allow the government to impose mandatory measures, from lockdowns to forced quarantines, to the tracking of individuals who may be perceived as a “threat” to public health.

Ask yourself: How comfortable are you with the idea of government officials having unchecked power to dictate where you can go, how you can get there, who you can meet, what you can eat, what you can buy, and how you live your daily life?

While protecting public health is important, there needs to be a balance. Measures should be temporary, specific, and clearly defined, NEVER not open-ended, NEVER vaguely worded, and definitely not granted without democratic oversight.

So What Can We Do? Glad you asked

Leave a comment

That’s why we called for the lunch date. The fight over Bill C-293 won’t be won in the halls of Parliament alone; it will be won through collective action, grassroots movements, and conversations like the ones many of you had yesterday.

Whether you showed up at your local courthouse, had a kitchen table discussion, or shared your thoughts on social media, your voice matters. The next step is keeping the conversation going. Here’s how you can take action:

Stay Informed – Read the fine print of Bill C-293 and watch as Lawyer Lisa explains what is being said and more importantly what is NOT being said Understand the specifics of the powers being granted and how they could be used. https://rumble.com/v5dt9nh-canada-has-placed-a-911-call.html https://onwardpod.substack.com/p/pandemic-prevention-or-power-grab Talk to Your Representatives – Reach out to your MPs. Whether you support the bill, oppose it, or are on the fence, let them know how you feel. Here is a one stop shop to send letters to all your representatives with one click preventgenocide2030.org https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066 Join the Dialogue – Share your thoughts on social media Whether pro or anti, it’s essential we have an open dialogue about this bill. Organize in Your Community – Like yesterday’s lunch date, continue organizing small, localized events to discuss this issue. Sometimes, face-to-face conversations are more impactful than the ones we have online. Share this information with your Municipal Government - Sign up to speak at your council meeting, look on the agenda and find a way to tie this over reach into it. Things like land use bylaw changes, Municipal Development Plans, etc.

United, We Stand - Regardless of Our Views

Bill C-293 is a reminder of the delicate balance between public safety and individual freedoms. No matter what side you take, this is a conversation that needs all voices at the table. Whether you’re a conservative worried about government overreach, a progressive advocating for civil rights, or somewhere in between, this is a national issue that concerns us all.

It doesn’t matter where you fall on the political spectrum, this is a matter of personal freedom and government overreach. Whether you believe climate change is real or not, whether you support LGBTQ+ rights or not, whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine, this bill will impact you.

It will affect every single one of us, whether you're an elected government official, an RCMP officer, police officer, fireman, paramedic, a doctor, a lawyer a housewife or homeless on the streets.

The powers granted by Bill C-293 won’t discriminate based on your beliefs, your profession, or your status in society. That’s why it’s crucial that we all pay attention.

The most important thing is that we remain engaged and ensure that any changes to the law are made transparently and with full public scrutiny. We’ve been through enough uncertainty in recent years.

Let’s not allow fear and uncertainty to be an excuse for sacrificing the very rights that define us as a free and democratic nation.

Let’s keep the conversation going. How was your lunch date yesterday, really? Let us know what you talked about and how you feel about Bill C-293. Your voice is the cornerstone of democracy, and together, we can ensure that it is heard loud and clear.

This post is meant to start a discussion. What are your thoughts on the potential of government overreach? How do we strike a balance between safety and liberty? Feel free to leave your comments and share this post with your network, let’s make sure everyone is part of the conversation.

Leave a comment