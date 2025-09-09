The September 6th Order: Ostriches, the UN, and the Death of Canadian Democracy

On September 6, 2025, the Federal Court of Appeal issued an Interim Stay Order in the Universal Ostrich Farms case. This temporary pause holds off the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) plans to slaughter 400 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, BC. But let’s be clear:

The stay is only for a few days .

CFIA is still allowed to prepare for the mass cull.

The farm’s survival now depends on whether the Court grants a longer stay, and ultimately, whether the Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear the case.

This is not a victory. It’s a countdown.

What the Court Confirmed in the Order:

Cull Order Still Active : On December 31, 2024, CFIA ordered every ostrich on the farm destroyed after two dead birds tested positive by PCR for H5N1.

Exemptions Refused : On January 10, 2025, CFIA denied all exemption requests. Not a single ostrich was spared.

Appeal Lost : On August 21, 2025, the Court of Appeal upheld CFIA’s decisions.

Temporary Pause: On Sept 6, the Court froze the cull for a few days while both sides file paperwork. The farm must apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada by Oct 3.

This Is Not Canadian Sovereignty

Make no mistake: these are not Canadian-made decisions.

The CFIA is enforcing rules written by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), which is embedded in the One Health Agenda, itself tied directly to the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

During COVID, governments obeyed WHO.

Today, CFIA obeys WOAH.

Tomorrow, these same structures will dictate how you farm, eat, work, bank, and live … or even if you live.

This is how national sovereignty is hollowed out. This is how democracy dies — not with one law, but with a thousand UN “standards” enforced by your own government, paid for by YOU!

Agenda 2030: Doublespeak in Action

They say health — they mean surveillance.

They say safety — they mean control.

They say resilience — they mean dependency.

They say sustainable — they mean unlivable.

Agenda 2030 is the inverse of every word it uses.

COVID Déjà Vu: Now With Feathers

Does this sound familiar?

Unelected experts dictate.

Courts rubber-stamp.

Police enforce.

Citizens’ rights evaporate.

It’s the same playbook we lived through with COVID — only now, the victims are ostriches. Next time, it will be your farm, your livelihood, your animals, your garden and as always your freedom.

The Eyes of the World Are Watching

This fight has broken out of Canada’s borders.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, and John Catsimatidis (to name a few) have all raised alarms about the ostriches and the groundbreaking research they represent.

The people of Canada are now pleading with the United States:

For Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to issue an emergency permit allowing these birds to be exported south.

For President Donald Trump to issue an Executive Order ensuring their survival and sanctuary.

Edgewood, BC, is now a global stage. What happens here will echo everywhere.

Why do we keep Candy Coating it? Let’s Call It What It Is!

Foreign Interference: better known as TREASON

When Canadian agencies enforce foreign mandates against the will of the people, that is foreign interference in our domestic affairs.

CFIA is not acting independently — it is executing the orders of WOAH and the UN’s One Health Agenda.

Canadians never voted for Agenda 2030. Parliament never debated surrendering our sovereignty to WOAH.

Yet here we are, with hundrerds of Canadian police preparing to enforce a UN cull order against healthy animals on Canadian soil.

That is not democracy. That is betrayal.

Many Canadians call it by its proper name: treason.

And while the Supreme Court may never use that word in a judgment, the Court can recognize that this case raises a fundamental issue of public importance:

Are Canadian agencies accountable to the Canadian people?

Or are they merely the local enforcers of unelected, foreign bodies?

The Supreme Court and Public Opinion

Here’s the hard truth: the Supreme Court of Canada DOES NOT have to hear this case.

Fewer than 1 in 10 applications for leave to appeal are accepted.

So why does public opinion matter? Because the Court only hears cases of “public importance.” Be mindful public opinion and public importance are 2 VERY different things.

Public Opinion vs. Public Importance

The Supreme Court doesn’t grant appeals because people are outraged. It grants them because the issue is a matter of public importance — meaning it affects all Canadians, touches fundamental freedoms, or tests the limits of government power.

Why This Case Is of Public Importance

This isn’t about one farm or 400 ostriches. It’s about:

One Health enforcement : a global framework merging human, animal, and environmental health under one bureaucratic umbrella. It threatens every farm, every food source, and every family in Canada.

The elimination of farming and meat : Agenda 2030 and its allies are openly pushing for the replacement of traditional farming with lab-grown “protein” and insects. If ostriches can be eliminated without recourse, so can cattle, pigs, poultry, and family farms.

Canadian sovereignty : When CFIA enforces WOAH/UN mandates, Canadian law is no longer Canadian. This is foreign interference in our domestic governance.

Violation of the Canadian Bill of Rights : The Bill of Rights guarantees due process and the right to enjoyment of property and freedom of religion. By enforcing foreign dictates, seizing animals, and denying fair exemptions, the CFIA has trampled those rights.

National precedent: If this cull goes unchallenged, the precedent will extend to every farmer, every industry, and every Canadian who values food security and liberty.

This is exactly the kind of constitutional and sovereignty question the Supreme Court of Canada exists to decide.

What Can Supporters Do to Help you Ask?

It’s time to turn outrage into constructive energy. The Supreme Court of Canada will only hear this case if it recognizes it as a matter of tremendous public importance. That means showing them — and the country — that this is about far more than one farm or 400 ostriches.

Educate Yourself (and Fast).

This isn’t about ostriches. Once you understand that the United Nations and its agencies are driving this bus , you see the bigger picture: Agenda 2030, One Health, and the global push to eliminate farms and meat.

Don’t Say : “Save the ostriches.”

Do Say : “This case will decide whether Canada is governed by its people and its Constitution, or by unelected global agencies.”

Connect the Dots : Tie the ostriches to One Health, Agenda 2030, and the global campaign against traditional farming and meat.

Use the Canadian Bill of Rights.

Point out that the CFIA’s actions trample the Bill of Rights — denying due process, property rights, and freedom. That elevates this case from a farm dispute to a constitutional crisis .

Speak as Canadians : Every letter, petition, or call should say: “This isn’t about one farm. It’s about all of us.”

Write and Call. Contact your MP and Senator: demand Canada untangle from the UN system. Demand Canada withdraw from the UN system and cut out every one of its tentacles — WOAH, WHO, UNESCO. Contact your local RCMP detachment: remind them their duty is to serve and protect Canadians, not enforce foreign mandates.



Write letters to the Supreme Court Registrar: these go on record. Say clearly that this is a case of sovereignty, food security, and national importance.

Connect the Dots for Others.

Share articles, host conversations, talk to neighbours. Help people see that ostriches today mean all farms tomorrow .

Stand Together.

A lone voice can be ignored. Thousands of voices, all saying “This is a question of national importance”, cannot be silenced.

The Bottom line: Outrage is fuel. Use it. Channel it. Direct it.

This is not about one farm — it’s about our future as Canadians.

The power has always been with the people!!! USE IT

Shape the Supreme Court’s View

Write letters, sign petitions, flood the public record. ( If I repeat myself it is on purpose)

Show that this is not about ostriches — it’s about sovereignty, democracy, and the future of Canada.

My House My Rules…I get the Final Word

This case is more than a farm fight. It is a litmus test of whether Canada will remain free or submit fully to unelected global rule.

If we stay silent, we surrender.

If we unite, we win.

The world is watching. The Supreme Court is listening. The ostriches are waiting.

Canada belongs to its people — not the United Nations.

It’s time to reclaim our sovereignty, or if we’ve never truly had it, to claim it now before it’s gone forever.

It’s time to untangle every UN tentacle robbing us daily.

It’s time to say NO MORE.

I plan to attend the WeUnify Conference in Calgary, Sept 19-21, 2025 and I would love the opportunity to meet you in person. This fight for sovereignty and freedom is bigger than any one of us — but together, we are unstoppable.

Weunify Conference

Feel free to continue the conversation in the comments…