"A citizen is a participatory member of a political community. Citizenship is gained by meeting the legal requirements of a national, state, or local government" (quoted from Center for the Study of Citizenship, Wayne State University, 2021).

According to the Government of Canada:

The rights and responsibilities of citizenship

This section contains policy, procedures and guidance used by IRCC staff. It is posted on the department’s website as a courtesy to stakeholders.

Canadian citizens have rights and responsibilities. These come to us from our history, are secured by Canadian law, and reflect our shared traditions, identity, and values.

Canadian law has several sources, including laws passed by Parliament and the provincial legislatures, English common law, the civil code of France and the unwritten constitution that we have inherited from Great Britain.

Together, these secure for Canadians an 800-year old tradition of ordered liberty, which dates back to the signing of Magna Carta (also called the Great Charter of Freedoms) in 1215 in England, including:

freedom of conscience and religion;

freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of speech and of the press;

freedom of peaceful assembly; and

freedom of association.

Habeas corpus, the right to challenge unlawful detention by the state, comes from English common law.

The Constitution of Canada was amended in 1982 to entrench the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which begins with the following words: “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” This phrase underlines the importance of religious traditions to Canadian society and the dignity and worth of the human person.

The Charter attempts to summarize fundamental freedoms while also setting out additional rights. The most important of these include:

Mobility Rights — Canadians can live and work anywhere they choose in Canada, enter and leave the country freely, and apply for a passport.

Aboriginal Peoples’ Rights — The rights guaranteed in the Charter will not adversely affect any aboriginal, treaty or other rights or freedoms of Aboriginal peoples.

Official Language Rights and Minority Language Educational Rights — French and English have equal status in Parliament and throughout the government.

Multiculturalism — This is a fundamental characteristic of the Canadian heritage and identity. Canadians celebrate the gift of one another’s presence and work hard to respect pluralism and live in harmony.

Equality — In Canada, men and women are equal under the law.

Citizenship responsibilities

In Canada, rights come with responsibilities. These include:

Obeying the law — One of Canada’s founding principles is the rule of law. Individuals and governments are regulated by laws and not by arbitrary actions. No person or group is above the law.

Taking responsibility for oneself and one’s family — Getting a job, taking care of one’s family and working hard in keeping with one’s abilities are important Canadian values. Work contributes to personal dignity and self-respect, and to Canada’s prosperity.

Serving on a jury — When called to do so, you are legally required to serve. Serving on a jury is a privilege that makes the justice system work as it depends on impartial juries made up of citizens.

Voting in elections — The right to vote comes with a responsibility to vote in federal, provincial or territorial and local elections.

Helping others in the community — Millions of volunteers freely donate their time to help others without pay—helping people in need, assisting at your child’s school, volunteering at a food bank or other charity, or encouraging newcomers to integrate. Volunteering is an excellent way to gain useful skills and develop friends and contacts.

Protecting and enjoying our heritage and environment — Every citizen has a role to play in avoiding waste and pollution while protecting Canada’s natural, cultural and architectural heritage for future generations.

AND so the question is: are you doing your Civic Duty? And do you know what your rights are?

Let’s start with are you defending the above list of fundamental rights and freedom? If so please write in the comments how you are doing that.

do you vote every election and then trust the “elected” official will take care of everything? How is that working out for you?

do you attend council meetings? if no why not?

do you think City Managers should be paid $400,000 a year?

are you helping others in your community? If so how?

has your freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of speech and of the press been suppressed? If so how?

has your freedom of peaceful assembly been breached? If so how?

And what about your freedom of association?

the next question is: what can you do about it?

Please share your answers in the comments…

If you want a hint checkout

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

