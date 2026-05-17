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Tom Hamilton's avatar
Tom Hamilton
1dEdited

I contend that the movement is growing because more and more ordinary Albertans have decided that we can't vote our way out of this mess. Trudeau's post National globalist Marxist vassal state of the UN, ruled as it is by the WEF through operatives like Carney and Scheer cannot be reconciled with Liberty. Anyone counting on the conservative party to save Canadians from Agenda 2030 is as fundamentally stupid as the elbows up crowd.

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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
1d

"Carney does not represent traditional politics in the way Canadians once understood it. He represents the growing fusion of global finance, climate policy, banking systems, ESG frameworks, investment governance, and economic management through financial institutions rather than direct democratic debate." - should say "....fusion of global finance FRAUD, climate policy FRAUD, banking and investment FRAUD, ....economic MISmanagement and controlled demolition .... "

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