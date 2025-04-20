Have you or your children suffered from vertigo, unexplained rashes, ringing in ear, nausea, fatigue, sudden memory loss, dizziness ...?
then this ones for you!
Todd Callender has launched a landmark trillion dollar lawsuit against the US federal government for the harm 5G is causing people around the globe
What is 5G — and Why Should You Care?
Fifth-generation wireless technology, or 5G, has been rolled out worldwide with little to no public consultation or informed consent. It's not just “faster internet.” It's a quantum leap in electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure, bringing cell towers every 100–200 meters, blanketing cities and rural areas alike in persistent, high-frequency radiation.
Unlike 4G, which used frequencies below 6 GHz, 5G operates well into the millimeter wave band up to 100 GHz and beyond. These frequencies have been used in military applications for crowd control. Now, they’re being deployed next to your bedroom window. Let that sink in.
The Health Impacts They Don’t Want You to Know
Despite repeated assurances from regulatory agencies, the independent science tells a far different story:
DNA damage from low-intensity RF radiation (confirmed in U.S. National Toxicology Program studies)
Neurological symptoms: insomnia, headaches, brain fog, anxiety, tinnitus (ringing in the ear), now dubbed “microwave sickness” or “EMF hypersensitivity”
Oxidative stress, cancer, and infertility (shown in dozens of peer-reviewed studies)
Blood-brain barrier disruption and potential links to neurodegenerative diseases
Unexplained skin rashes or irritation (burning, tingling, or itching sensations)
Sensation of “crawling” on the skin…plus many more
The industry’s response? Denial, lobbying, and suppression. Sound familiar? Feel free to dig a little deeper here a but a few references:
Key Scientific & Clinical Reports
BioInitiative Report (2007, updated 2012) – Summary of over 1,800 studies on biological effects of EMFs and RFR
U.S. National Toxicology Program (2018) – Found “clear evidence” of carcinogenicity from long-term RF exposure
Ramazzini Institute Study (2018) – Found same tumor types as NTP, even at lower exposure levels
Dr. Martin Pall's Research – Voltage-gated calcium channel (VGCC) activation explains EMF-induced oxidative stress and disease
EU Parliament Report (STOA, 2021) – Recommends applying the Precautionary Principle due to cumulative health risks
Swedish study on EHS (Hallberg & Oberfeld) – Correlation between wireless infrastructure and rising EHS reports
Here to explain what is happening is Aman Jabbi…
Do you have kids in school?
Check your school field, this is a favorite location for 5G towers WHY? It is called data harvesting… Just a few key points:
Children’s brains are more absorbent due to thinner skulls, higher water content, and ongoing neurodevelopment.
5G routers, tablets, laptops, and smart whiteboards are now common in classrooms — making students test subjects for long-term radiation exposure.
These environments also enable data collection for AI-driven education platforms.
Schools are often underfunded and easily incentivized to allow tower placement in exchange for subsidies, lease payments, or “upgraded” infrastructure.
The tragedy? Kids can’t opt out. They're locked in 6+ hours a day, five days a week.
Are you a First Responder: Fire, Police, Ambulance?
Another favorite location for these towers is your local Fire Station why? Trojan Horses for Rollout & Silence
Fire stations are designated as “essential service” hubs, already zoned for communication towers.
Telecoms can expedite approvals by using fire stations to bypass local resistance — a tactic often used during the pandemic-era lockdowns…keep your thinking caps on folks
Ironically, firefighters themselves have reported neurological damage and EMF sickness after towers were installed on their roofs — leading some unions to oppose co-location. But their voices were mostly silenced.
WHAT ABOUT THE CHURCHES another favorite location?
Silencing Resistance in Sacred Spaces
Churches often sit on zoned community land in central or elevated areas — ideal for coverage.
Many are financially vulnerable, making them easy targets for lease agreements (a few thousand dollars a month to allow tower access).
Symbolically, this desecrates sacred ground, turning sanctuaries into radiation hubs — quite literally turning houses of worship into tools of technocratic control.
It also weakens the communal fabric, as more members fall ill or disengaged without knowing why.
Community Centers, Hospitals, Libraries
These are hubs of high traffic and Wi-Fi dependency — fertile ground for Internet of things (IoT) integration, digital ID systems, and “smart infrastructure.”
Many were upgraded during COVID using federal relief funding, which came with strings: “tech modernization,” remote telehealth, and wireless upgrades.
Now these same locations are serving as test beds for digital monitoring, vaccine passport integrations, and AI-based access control.
Why these spots, what do they have in common? Because That’s Where the People Are.
It’s not about efficiency — it’s about penetration:
Penetrating the most vulnerable (children, elderly, spiritually grounded)
Penetrating the hardest-to-resist environments (essential services)
Penetrating hearts and minds under the guise of “public good”
These towers are Trojan Horses. Disguised as harmless telecom infrastructure, they are:
Surveillance anchors
Frequency weapons
Tools of social control
Infrastructure for Smart City obedience
Did you know the Trojan Horses of today come dressed as steeples, cactus, flagpoles, roof vents and more? Here are but a few pictures I found on various sites:
OK you get the picture…all of them
No more mincing words — this is full-spectrum control, and it’s happening in broad daylight, disguised as “modernization.”
When Aman Jabbi sounded the alarm, many laughed off the idea of smart streetlights being part of the surveillance state. BUT NOW they have been or are being rolled out across Canada and the world with:
Built-in facial recognition cameras
Microphones for audio capture
Environmental sensors (allegedly for “climate tracking”)
RFID & Bluetooth scanners to detect and track nearby devices
5G small cells and millimeter wave antennas embedded inside the poles
These aren’t street lights — they’re digital prison guards.
More on that later…I digress — this article is ultimately about Todd Callender’s global class action lawsuit against the architects of this silent war. If you or someone you love is experiencing unexplained symptoms like chronic fatigue, insomnia, heart palpitations, tinnitus, migraines, anxiety, or strange skin rashes — you are not alone. These may be the effects of 5G and EMF exposure, and it’s time to speak up. No more silence. No more gaslighting. Todd Callender is assembling a global response to hold these entities accountable — legally, visibly, and relentlessly. If you're ready to stand, if you're ready to fight back, reach out now and join the rising tide.
Let us awaken the giant within — and end this engineered insanity once and for all.
What You Can Do — Right Now
1. Join the Global Class Action
If you’re experiencing symptoms of EMF or 5G harm, contact Todd Callender’s legal team. Your testimony matters. This lawsuit is about accountability on a global scale. Be part of history — not a silent statistic.
2. Measure & Mitigate EMF in Your Environment
Get an EMF meter to measure exposure in your home, car, and workplace.
Turn off Wi-Fi at night, hardwire your internet, and avoid Bluetooth devices.
Use Faraday cages or EMF-blocking fabric for smart meters and bedrooms.
3. Investigate Local 5G & Smart Pole Installations
Demand maps and installation contracts from your city using FOIA (or equivalent).
Photograph disguised 5G towers — flagpoles, steeples, cactus, vents — and share.
Speak at town halls and demand a moratorium on 5G expansion.
4. Protect the Vulnerable
Educate teachers and parents about school EMF exposure.
Help elderly neighbors reduce tech dependency and shield their homes.
Share resources with fire and police unions about occupational EMR hazards.
Raise Your Voice Loudly and Relentlessly
Write letters. Send emails. Show up.
Share this article and others
Use your platform — no matter how small — to wake up the next person.
This is a spiritual war disguised as a tech upgrade. And silence is consent.
We’re not just resisting 5G — we’re defending what it means to be human.
Just before I end here is a video from 2012 …this is not new, click on the image below
I don't know if I've suffered from any of that. But just to be hit by it is a violation.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And EMF microwave radiation and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
