Please listen to every word…
If we all signed up for a FREE liberal membership, thanks JT, vote for this guy (assuming voting works, we could actually have a PM for a few months that can rescind all the insanity.
Breaking down his platform one line at a time in the next issue…
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
they always send the hero we need and the order will be brought in by the Christian Zio’s, Max was a member of the Privvy council, it’s a lifetime oath, being on the voters list you give the de facto gov legitimacy
Wow,that's fantastic 👏 👌 🙌