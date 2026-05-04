Who is really leading Alberta’s independence movement? Not the rallies, not the slogans, not the anger…but the people behind it. If you’re an Albertan frustrated with Ottawa, overreach, or being ignored, you’re not the problem, you’re the reason the movement exists. The real question is who is shaping that frustration and where they’re leading it.

Take David Parker, often presented as a grassroots organizer. But his own background tells a different story. Before Take Back Alberta, Parker worked inside the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada, held roles in Canadian Heritage, served as a senior advisor to figures like Ed Fast, and helped run national campaigns for Erin O’Toole and Jason Kenney. That’s not grassroots, it’s a career political operator trained inside the system. In 2021, he also served on the board of the Ditchley Foundation, an organization that convenes global leaders across politics, finance, and policy. This isn’t speculation, it’s documented. So now the question becomes: is this truly a local movement, or one shaped by people operating within much larger networks?

Then come the red flags. Parker has faced fines tied to election-related violations and scrutiny around political organizing practices. At the same time, a pro-independence network became linked to the exposure of millions of Alberta voter records… personal data significant enough to require a court-ordered shutdown. Whether directly responsible or not, this didn’t happen in isolation. It happened within the same ecosystem.

And yet, when questions arise, a familiar narrative appears, not from leadership, but from supporters defending it: “He didn’t know Parker’s past,” or “You can’t expect him to know everything.” This is often said about Mitch Sylvester. But that’s not a defense, it’s the problem. If you are leading a political movement, especially one asking people to trust you with the future of Alberta, then it is your responsibility to know who you’re aligned with. Leadership is not just about vision, it’s about judgment. You vet people. You understand their history. You protect the credibility of the movement. There are only two possibilities: either the alignment was known, or it wasn’t. And if it wasn’t, that points to a failure of due diligence that should concern anyone paying attention.

Then there is Dennis Modry. In Holmes v. Modry, 2025 BCSC 430, the British Columbia Supreme Court found that he breached fiduciary duties and misappropriated $1,283,441.31 while acting under power of attorney for elderly relatives suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s. The court determined the funds were used for personal purposes, and no appeal was filed. The ruling stands.

According to first-hand reporting, Modry was also involved in facilitating introductions involving Parker. At that point, this stops being about isolated incidents and starts looking like a pattern. A career political insider with international network exposure, connected within the same ecosystem as a figure with a court-confirmed breach of fiduciary trust … this is no longer about ideology. It’s about judgment.

And then comes the question every movement should be able to answer: who is funding it? Critics of other causes have been quick to demand transparency about where fundraising dollars go, and rightly so. The same standard should apply here. Who is funding Alberta Prosperity Project and related organizations? Who pays for events, advertising, and organizing? Are leaders or influencers being compensated, and if so, by whom? AND how much? What filings exist with Elections Alberta for any third-party political activity? These are not accusations, they are baseline questions of accountability for any movement asking for public trust. If the answers are clear, they should be easy to provide. If they are not, that lack of clarity becomes part of the story.

If you’ve ever read Rules for Radicals, (I was just introduced to it the other day), you’ll recognize the dynamic at play: power isn’t just about control, it’s about perception. So ask yourself, if you wanted to build a movement that looks grassroots, channels real public frustration, but ultimately weakens its own credibility, what would it look like? Would it look like insiders at the top, controversial figures in the network, and confusion around accountability? Because movements don’t usually fail because of outside attacks … they fail when trust collapses from within.

When leadership becomes a liability. When credibility erodes. When questions are dismissed instead of answered.

This isn’t about left versus right. It isn’t even about independence. It’s about whether the people leading you are strengthening your cause, or slowly discrediting it. If a movement is led by career insiders, intersects with individuals facing serious legal findings, and avoids answering basic questions about funding and alignment, then the issue isn’t what they’re saying. It’s what they’re not answering. Alberta’s future won’t be decided by slogans. It will be decided by who you trust to lead it, and whether they’ve earned that trust.

Here is a facebook post from today…

So here’s the question no one seems willing to ask:

Is it possible this has all been a distraction?

A movement that pulls in time, energy, and likely millions in donations … while leadership questions go unanswered, connections raise eyebrows, and basic transparency is missing.

We’ve seen this pattern before. Movements rise, gain trust, collect support, and then pivot. New voices emerge, new products, new solutions… often selling you the “fix” to the very problems they warned you about.

So it’s worth asking:

How much money has actually flowed through this movement?

Who is benefiting from it?

And what happens if it all collapses?

Because here’s the bigger issue …

Even if Alberta were to separate tomorrow, does that actually solve anything?

Or are the forces shaping policy, economics, and governance far larger than any one province… or even one country?

So what are we really being asked to fight? A local problem?

Or something much bigger?

And if it’s bigger, then why are we being pulled into something smaller?

Because if the fight is global in nature…

then dividing people into smaller battles doesn’t strengthen them.

It weakens them.

So before you pick a side…make sure you understand the game.

If you’re ready to step out of the distraction and into the real fight, then don’t just watch from the sidelines. Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and be part of the effort to challenge regulatory overreach, demand transparency, and push back against systems that operate without accountability.

Because the future won’t be decided by those who stay quiet. It will be shaped by those willing to question, and act.

Prevent Genocide 2030

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