Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
12h

Connie Shield's intervention deserves to be taken very seriously. Who can doubt the current effectiveness of the imperial assault from on-high by pushing agendas that sabotage grass-roots solidarity through the stimulation of all manner of divide-and-conquer tactics. One of the core elements of imperial aggression these days is the intensity of the aggressive warfare being waged against several Middle East hot spots including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Iran. The Zionist network behind these genocidal aggressions has much backing in Canada, including in the UCP, in the Conservative Party and and in the Alberta Independence Movement. Support for the aggressive warfare of the US and Israel is also present in the the Liberal, Green and NDP Parties. These life and death issues of War and Peace in the Middle East have vast implications which deserve consideration in deliberations and procedures underway concerning the future of Alberta, Canada and also the United Nations.

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
14hEdited

Hi Connie,

Hmm ... sounds suspicious. Reminds me of the 'Strong' movements emerging after disasters, which conveniently dispossessed individuals of their homes and land.

• Lahaina Strong (Maui, Hawaii - 2018, revived 2023): Grassroots mutual aid organization helping displaced families recover from the Lahaina wildfires.

• LA Strong (Los Angeles - 2025): Custom logo and apparel line launched by LA sports organizations to raise money for victims of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

• Jersey Strong (New Jersey - 2012): Emerged after Hurricane Sandy, with a “We Are Jersey Strong. We Will Rebuild” Facebook page organizing volunteers and fundraising.

• Boston Strong (Massachusetts - 2013): The movement that popularized this branding after the Boston Marathon bombing, raising $1 million through T-shirt sales by Emerson College students.

• Vegas Strong (Las Vegas - 2017): Grassroots hashtag #VegasStrong created by residents after the mass shooting at a concert.

• Orlando Strong (Florida - 2016): After the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

• Houston Strong (Texas - 2017): After Hurricane Harvey.

• Parkland Strong (Florida - 2018): After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

• El Paso Strong (Texas - 2019): After the racist Walmart shooting.

• Maui Strong: Another related movement supporting Maui fire victims.

As most assume, staying ‘Strong’ in the face of 'natural' tragedies might have been intended to be aspirational, and the slogan may be a call for cities or communities to come together.

But another, darker 'conspiracy' can be found here ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0N1Hm_w8mc

And then there are the 'grassroots' demonstrations in Iran just prior to a 'pre-emptive' strike. Of course the CIA and covert American foreign policy has never employed such tactics before ... https://annas-archive.gd/md5/e40c41a04ee810e6fd6b85c5273b096f

Cheers from a not-so-strong Japan.

Steve

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