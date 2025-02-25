Government of Canada just showed it's cards
was I right, is the Culling- KILLING of 400 healthy antibody producing Ostriches a textbook case of Conflict of Interest and/or Regulatory Capture
More evidence: This just out of the mouths of Public Health Agency of Canada
Government of Canada purchases avian influenza vaccine to protect individuals most at risk
Ya just can’t make this shit up…Click on the image below
So as the lawyers would say I rest my case…
Please click the image below and take action
Maxim of law: Amidst arms laws are silent ... which explains why there is no justice in the courts and no rule of law. This planet is occupied rendering civil/criminal laws silent. The only law is what the occupiers choose to benefit planetary rulers, not the ruled. Public silence is tacit or implied consent.
So the beginning of controlling our food source. I think every Canadian better go out there and buy their own chicken 🐔