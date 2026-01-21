Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
10h

How does one "push back … lawfully" "in this progression" when it is "the progression" that makes the laws?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
1h

Connie, I'd love to interview you. How did you get to be as you are? What got you to choose to do what you're doing now? Those are my starting points. If this interests you, please email me at: elsa@truthsummit.info

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture