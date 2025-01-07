Let’s break it down:

The term “pro” is a prefix that typically means '“for” or “in favor of." It implies a supportive or positive stance toward something.

“Rogue,” on the other hand, often carries a negative connotation, referring to someone or something that is dishonest, rebellious, or acting outside the law or norms.

When combining “pro” and “rogue,” the resulting term (prorogue) could imply a support for or endorsement of someone or something that operates outside the established norms or systems, potentially in a rebellious or unconventional manner. It could suggest advocating for a cause or individual that defies traditional or lawful authority, but it might also reflect a sense of being outside the mainstream or playing by different rules.

Well that about covers it… I know “they” define it as refers to the formal, legal act of suspending or postponing a legislative session.

For those who are cheering that this means all Bills in the House and Senate died…sorry to be the bearer on bad news,

“Since 2003, prorogation has had almost no practical effect on Private Members’ Business.120 As a result of this significant exception to the termination of business principle, the List for the Consideration of Private Members’ Business established at the beginning of a Parliament, all bills that originate in the House of Commons and all motions in the Order of Precedence, as well as those outside of it, continue from session to session.121 If consideration of an item at a certain stage had begun but had not been completed, the item is restored at the beginning of that stage, as if no debate had yet occurred. Private Members’ bills that were referred to a committee in the previous session are deemed referred back to the same committee. Private Members’ bills which have been read a third time and passed are sent again to the Senate.122”

“All the world’s a stage”

By William Shakespeare

(from As You Like It, spoken by Jaques)

All the world’s a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances;

In a political drama worthy of a Shakespearean twist, Canada finds itself in the throes of a bizarre act that seems plucked from the annals of theatrical absurdity.

Tonight’s Feature:

A Rogue Nation’s Playbook: From Parliament to Political Theater

On January 6, 2025, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament. While prorogation itself is a parliamentary tool that resets the legislative agenda, the choice of date feels, dare I say, too on the nose. January 6 is a date laden with symbolic weight, especially south of the border, where it marks the infamous Capitol events in 2021. Was the selection of this date a coincidence? A provocation? Or perhaps, an attempt to weave a narrative that Canada, too, can have its own share of dramatic moments?

This decision to prorogue Parliament comes as Trudeau's approval ratings flounder, and the Liberal Party finds itself in a precarious position. But in the world of political theatre, every act and every pause is deliberate. Could this be the opening scene for a carefully orchestrated act to rejuvenate the Liberals, reposition their agenda, and roll out a new star player? Enter stage left: Mark Carney.

Who exactly is this handsome devil? His name resonates across finance, politics, and international governance, but who is he exactly? Let’s paint a picture for those who might not be familiar:

Mark Carney is a Canadian economist and banker with a career that spans continents and positions of immense influence. He’s a former Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008–2013) and the Bank of England (2013–2020), making him the only person to hold both roles. As such, he’s been at the helm of monetary policy during some of the world’s most turbulent financial periods, including the 2008 global financial crisis and Brexit. Not a bad curriculum vitae one might say. His public image as a no-nonsense technocrat could appeal to voters weary of Trudeau’s flamboyance.

BUT

The Carney Factor: The Globalist Maestro

Why Carney? Because Mark Carney is no mere banker or economist; he is the quintessential global insider, with a resume that reads like a roadmap of the elite’s most influential institutions. From his tenure at Goldman Sachs to his roles as Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has been the face of financial orthodoxy.

But his influence doesn’t stop there. Carney is a member of the Club of Rome, an organization synonymous with globalist ambitions and sustainability initiatives that often spark controversy. As a key figure in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), he has been instrumental in advancing the “Build Back Better” narrative…

a slogan that gained traction during the pandemic and has since become a rallying cry for those advocating a global reset.

Through his work as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, Carney has embedded himself into the framework of international governance. His initiatives, like the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), have tied financial systems to climate goals, effectively merging monetary policy with environmental activism. While these efforts may seem noble on the surface, they concentrate power in the hands of unelected global bodies, sidelining democratic processes.

Meet Mark Carney’s baby…

A Globalist Agenda Wrapped in Canadian Theatre

Carney’s entry onto the Canadian political stage feels less like a surprise and more like the next logical step in a well-rehearsed script. His book, Values: Building a Better World for All, offers a glimpse into his worldview, a mix of technocratic solutions and moral imperatives. But tucked within the pages are ideas that suggest the transition to a “better world” will not come without sacrifice. In his vision, nations and individuals must be willing to endure economic and social upheaval for the sake of sustainability and global alignment.

Could it be that Carney’s potential ascension to the Liberal leadership is the ultimate act in a globalist play? With Bill C-293 advancing quietly in the Senate, the pieces are falling into place. This bill, with its alignment to international governance standards, could serve as the foundation for policies that bypass Canadian sovereignty in favor of global directives, a move that fits snugly within Carney’s overarching narrative.

Is this all a rogue turn of events, or have we been unwitting participants in a choreographed masterpiece?

Was proroguing Parliament a desperate attempt to delay the inevitable? Or was it a calculated intermission, designed to reintroduce the Liberals with a fresh face and a renewed mandate?

As the curtain rises on Act Two of this unfolding drama, Canadians must ask themselves: are we mere spectators in this political theatre, or can we step onto the stage and alter the script? Bill C-293 may appear to be a supporting character, but its implications could reshape the plot entirely. And with Carney’s possible ascension to the lead role, the stakes have never been higher.

So, let’s keep our eyes on the stage and our voices loud. Because in this rogue nation, the only thing more dangerous than bad actors is an indifferent audience.

Call to Action:

While Parliament is prorogued, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal. Visit StopC-293.ca, to take action. Then flood senators' phones with messages, tweet them, flood all social media . Talk to neighbors, share share share

It’s not just about stopping a bill, it’s about reclaiming Canadian sovereignty from the grip of unelected globalist agendas. The SDGs, championed by Carney, are at the helm of this push, and we must act decisively to prevent their entrenchment in Canadian law.

The stage is set. The actors are in place. The question is: will you watch from the audience, or will you step into the spotlight?

