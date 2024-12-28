Share

There Are Grifters Among Us

Not everyone waving the banner of freedom is fighting the same fight. Among the genuine warriors who sacrifice everything for the cause, there are grifters…those who exploit this movement for personal gain.

A common pattern emerges: as soon as they are questioned about their finances or intentions, these "freedom fighters" react with anger. They block critics, defame those who seek answers, and create division instead of transparency.

Let’s change that. If you suspect a group, organization, journalist, Substack writer, etc. of being less than genuine, name them. Not to attack, but to demand clarity. A public call for transparency is not an act of defamation; it’s a request for integrity.

Here’s the challenge: let’s compile a list of those we support and those we question. Then, as a united front, we can respectfully demand accountability. If they have nothing to hide, they should welcome the opportunity to build trust. If they resist, perhaps we’ve found our answer.

Time for Transparency: Demanding Accountability from Freedom-Fighting Groups

The fight for freedom demands integrity, not just from our governments but from those leading the charge in the resistance. It's time we, as leaders, organizers, alternative journalists, supporters, and donors, demand the same level of accountability from freedom-fighting groups and independent media as we demand from the institutions we challenge. This starts with full financial transparency.

We’ve all heard Klaus Schwab boast that over 50% of Canada’s Cabinet has been “infiltrated” by his World Economic Forum. If infiltration is possible at the highest levels of government, why should we assume grassroots movements are immune? Are we funding true warriors for our cause, or are we inadvertently enriching individuals or empowering operatives within our ranks?

Take, for example, the controversy surrounding the Canadian Freedom Convoy. The movement raised in excess of $20 million…money that was reportedly frozen by the government. Yet, amidst the outrage and legal battles, some have pointed fingers at prominent figures like Tamara Lich, accusing her of being an operative. Whether these accusations hold weight or not, they underscore an undeniable truth: without transparency, speculation thrives, and trust erodes.

You Decide…watch here: convoy questions

and the backlash here

This is but one example but there are many, entire estates have been donated to organizations claiming to fight for our nation, only for evidence to emerge suggesting these funds were used for personal enrichment rather than advancing the cause. These stories are a sobering reminder that even well-intentioned donors can be misled.

The Cost of Fighting for Freedom

This global battle for freedom is anything but cheap. While our opponents have virtually unlimited funds, access to resources, and institutional support, we must rely on the generosity of our families, friends, colleagues, and like-minded businesses to cover the costs of staying in this fight.

Educating the public, organizing town halls, conducting research, and creating awareness campaigns all require significant time, effort, and resources. Many genuine freedom fighters have poured their own money into these efforts, often exhausting their personal savings before ever turning to the public for support. Their dedication comes at a personal cost; sacrificing not just time but also financial security to keep the cause alive.

The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. The Bank of Canada has quietly updated its sunset clause, setting a planned timeline for the collapse of domestic and foreign banks in Canada by June 2026. This looming threat underscores the limited window we have to act. If such a collapse occurs, access to financial systems as we know them could be restricted or entirely restructured, potentially silencing dissent and making it even harder for movements like ours to mobilize.

Fundraising is not just about sustaining the fight…it’s about preparing for what lies ahead. Now is the time to build networks, gather resources, and expand our reach. If we do not act decisively and gain mass support now, the financial and systemic barriers being put in place could become insurmountable. Every contribution matters in this pivotal battle for freedom and sovereignty.

Make no mistake, money and resources are crucial in this battle against evil. But the time has come to demand accountability. We need to ask every organization, every leader: Which side are you truly playing on? Transparency is no longer optional; it’s the dividing line between genuine warriors and opportunistic grifters.

Freedom Isn’t Free, But Where Does the Money Go?

Transparency builds trust. Moving forward, we must collectively demand that every freedom-fighting group, organization, Substack writer, or independent media entity that accepts donations maintains a publicly accessible financial record. This record should detail:

All incoming funds : The amount and source (where legally permissible to disclose).

All outgoing expenses: A clear breakdown of how donations are spent, including operational costs, salaries, and campaign expenditures.

If transparency is what we demand of government, it must also be what we demand of ourselves and our allies. Without it, we risk perpetuating the very systems of corruption we are fighting to dismantle. Let’s make it clear: moving forward, we will only support organizations that show us they have nothing to hide.

This isn’t about sowing division; it’s about raising the standard for everyone who claims to fight for freedom. It’s about ensuring that the millions of dollars pouring into these causes are being used effectively, ethically, and transparently. Together, we can hold our movements accountable and rebuild trust, not just in the fight, but in each other.

Real-Time Transparency: A Simple Solution

Financial transparency doesn't have to be complicated. Every freedom-fighting group, Substack writer, podcast, or organization that takes donations can implement a simple solution: a public spreadsheet on their website. This document would show:

Donations coming in: Displayed with the donor's initials (or anonymized codes to respect privacy) and the amount donated. Expenses going out: A clear, real-time breakdown of where the funds are being allocated, such as operational costs, salaries, campaigns, or other expenses.

Updating the spreadsheet in real-time ensures donors can see their contribution, instilling confidence that their support is genuinely advancing the cause. The anonymity concern is addressed by using initials or pseudonyms, ensuring privacy while maintaining transparency.

This approach isn’t just practical, it’s essential. In a world where trust is eroded by accusations of infiltration and misuse of funds, organizations must take every opportunity to show supporters they have nothing to hide.

Transparency isn’t optional. It’s how we separate the boys from the men, those truly committed to the cause from those merely riding the wave.

Life-Saving Information Should Never Be Paywalled

In a time of unprecedented global upheaval, access to life-saving information is not a privilege, it’s a necessity. Yet, even some Substack writers and independent journalists, while providing valuable insights, place critical knowledge behind paywalls.

If the information they are sharing could save lives, should it not be freely available to everyone? This isn’t to dismiss the value of their work or the need for fair compensation, but we must ask ourselves: Is this about the mission or the money?

Let’s demand full transparency, not just from organizations but from anyone claiming to fight for freedom.

I need to be clear while donations and subscriptions are not only fine, they are imperative, but only if they’re paired with a clear, unwavering commitment to the cause and a refusal to gatekeep essential knowledge. We must acknowledge that money is essential to remain relevant and effective. This fight demands tools, platforms, and outreach strategies that often come with high price tags. Supporting those who truly stand on the side of freedom is not just about donations; it’s about understanding the sacrifices they’ve made and ensuring they have the means to continue their work. Transparency, however, is the key to ensuring our trust and contributions are not misplaced.

In conclusion, transparency is essential for the success of any freedom movement, and it’s up to us to ensure that the truth is shared far and wide. I encourage you to take action by forwarding this article to any and all groups, organizations, podcasters, etc. that you listen to or follow. Share the message with those who are engaged in similar causes, asking them to voluntarily respond with a spreadsheet or breakdown of their efforts, strategies, or insights. By collectively promoting transparency, we can strengthen our movement, foster greater accountability, and ensure that the path to freedom is clear for all who are seeking it. Let’s unite in sharing knowledge and building a network of informed, empowered individuals working together for a brighter future.

