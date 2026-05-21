Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

“open-air prison” you know, as soon as I printed those words - they disappeared. Just thought you might want to know.

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Pat's avatar
Pat
31m

yup it is a twilight zone we live in with 80% of people dazed & confused

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