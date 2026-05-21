Crude?

Maybe.

But anyone in trucking, farming, heavy equipment, or industry knows exactly what I’m talking about. The average person has no idea how fragile modern society really is. They think food magically appears on grocery shelves. They think trucks run forever. They think combines, loaders, pumps, semis, and industrial equipment somehow maintain themselves.

They don’t.

This entire system runs on: fuel, hydraulics, lubricants, parts, maintenance,

and hardworking people.

And now we are hearing warnings about lubricant shortages rippling through transportation, agriculture, and industrial supply chains.

Most people will laugh this off because they don’t understand what lubricants actually mean to the real economy.

No oil?

Trucks stop.

No hydraulic fluid?

Farm equipment stops.

No gear oil?

Industry stops.

No transportation?

Food stops moving.

Thank you Doreen at Our Greater Destiny Blog for sharing this video…(click on image below for full video)

Those of us who work in trucking and heavy equipment understand this because we live in the real world, not the fantasy world of government slogans and AI marketing campaigns.

At the exact same time traditional industries are becoming more expensive and fragile to operate, governments and corporations are pouring billions into:

AI systems, data centres, automation, synthetic food, and centralized digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile the industries that actually feed, move, build, and maintain society are stretched thinner every year.

Maybe instead of obsessing over replacing humans with algorithms, we should focus on protecting the real-world systems that keep civilization functioning in the first place. Because society doesn’t run on hashtags and PowerPoint presentations. It runs on truckers, farmers, mechanics, tradespeople, and machines that still need lubrication.

And this is where the conversation becomes much bigger than lubricants, trucking, or even AI itself.

Because once society becomes fully centralized and dependent on digital systems for:

food,

transportation,

banking,

communication,

employment,

energy,

and movement…

you no longer live in a truly free society. You live in a system where access to daily life can increasingly depend on compliance. That is the danger of tying everything to centralized digital infrastructure controlled by governments, foreign and domestic, multinational corporations, and AI-managed systems.

People laugh when you say “open-air prison.”

But stop and think about it.

If:

your vehicle is digitally controlled,

your money is digital,

your food systems are centralized,

your transportation is automated,

your communication is monitored,

your work depends on digital permissions,

and your energy use can be remotely managed…

how much freedom do you actually have if those systems can be turned off?

History has already shown us that governments around the world are willing to restrict movement, freeze bank accounts, censor speech, regulate behaviour, and monitor populations during times of crisis.

Now imagine those same powers connected to a fully AI-driven digital infrastructure.

That is not science fiction anymore.

And this is why the push toward massive AI data centres matters so much.

Because they are not just building computer buildings.

They are building the centralized nervous system for a future where nearly every aspect of life becomes digitally interconnected and increasingly dependent on systems ordinary people do not control.

The more centralized society becomes, the more vulnerable people become to:

surveillance,

censorship,

economic control,

social conditioning,

and dependency.

Meanwhile the very things that once created resilient communities:

local food,

independent trucking,

small farms,

skilled trades,

mechanical knowledge,

face-to-face communities,

and decentralized systems

are slowly disappearing.

Those of us in trucking, agriculture, and heavy equipment understand something many technocrats seem to forget:

Real freedom requires independence.

Because once people lose the ability to feed themselves, move freely, repair things, grow food, trade locally, and function outside centralized systems…they become dependent on obedience to remain connected to the system itself.

And once that dependency exists, the balance of power changes completely.

AND reversing it is near IMPOSSIBLE

Maybe the biggest danger of all is that the same corporations building the systems are increasingly influencing the governments regulating them.

That is the very definition of regulatory capture.

When energy policy, AI infrastructure, agriculture, digital systems, transportation, and industrial development all become deeply intertwined with corporate interests, ordinary people slowly lose their voice in the process.

The public is sold convenience.

Efficiency.

Innovation.

Sustainability.

But behind the scenes, power becomes increasingly centralized into the hands of governments, multinational corporations, unelected agencies, and the technological systems they control.

Meanwhile the people who actually built society:

truckers,

farmers,

mechanics,

tradespeople,

small business owners,

and independent communities

become more dependent on systems they no longer control.

That is why this conversation matters.

Because once food, transportation, banking, communication, energy, and AI infrastructure all become centralized under the same interconnected digital framework, freedom itself starts becoming conditional.

Conditional on access.

Conditional on compliance.

Conditional on staying connected to the system.

And history shows us very clearly what happens when too much power becomes concentrated in too few hands. So maybe it’s time people stopped blindly trusting every shiny new “smart” solution being sold to them and started asking a very simple question:

Who actually benefits from building a society where human beings become increasingly replaceable, dependent, monitored, and controllable?

Until we answer that honestly, …

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