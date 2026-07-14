Obituaries are usually written after someone is gone. This one is different. It was written before the funeral.

Whether you read it as satire, political commentary, social criticism, or a genuine warning is entirely up to you. But like every obituary, it asks one unavoidable question:

How did we get here?

For years we have been told that every technological advance is inevitable. That artificial intelligence, digital identity, ubiquitous surveillance, smart cities, broadband expansion, and massive AI data centres are simply “progress.” Questioning any of it is portrayed as standing in the way of innovation.

But what if progress comes with a price?

What if convenience quietly replaces freedom? What if dependence replaces resilience? What if, one small compromise at a time, we willingly surrender the very qualities that made us human?

This obituary is not really about death.

It’s about asking whether Mankind is slowly disappearing; culturally, spiritually, intellectually, politically and biologically.

If the obituary feels exaggerated, good. If it makes you uncomfortable, even better!

Because perhaps the real tragedy would be reading it twenty years from now and realizing it wasn’t satire after all.

Read it. Share it. Then ask yourself one simple question:

Is this fiction… or is it an early draft of our future?

I am printing this with a call to action on the back that reads like this (feel free to copy and paste and share) :

If you are reading this, you are still biological. Act like it.

The obituary on the other side only becomes true if you remain compliant. The machine requires your data, your attention, and your passive agreement to function. To starve the beast, deploy the following protocols immediately:

• Go Cash-Only: The digital panopticon relies on tracking your spending habits to build your economic cage. Withdraw physical cash, use it at local businesses, and look a human being in the eye when you pay them.

• The In-Person Mandate: Stop fighting from your perch. Discuss the future, at a kitchen table, in a town square, or at a local community hall. Rebuild the physical networks that algorithms cannot shadowban.

• De-Smart Your Life: Reject the convenience trap. Opt out of smart utility meters, turn off location tracking, ditch biometric logins, and refuse “smart home” surveillance devices. Treat every frictionless user interface as a digital lock on your cell door.

• Show Up At City Hall: The globalist agenda is built globally but permitted locally. Show up in person at your local council meetings. Demand absolute transparency and mass non-compliance regarding the approval of new AI data centers, lithium infrastructure, and invasive camera networks.

• Produce, Don’t Just Consume: The machine wins when you rely on it for food, entertainment, and thought. Grow something you can eat. Buy from local farmers. Read physical books. Write on paper. Secure your independence in the physical world.

TAKE ACTION NOW:

Join others around the world who don’t want to see Humanity terminated by joining the Council of Concerned Citizens at: https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3

Print this obituary and hand it out wherever you can, inviting everyone you can reach to stop Humanity’s extinction.

The Ultimate Kill-Switch: You do not need to overthrow the machine. You simply have to walk away from it. True revolution isn’t televised, it isn’t tweeted, and it isn’t streamed. It is a mass, quiet, immovable NO.

STAND UP. LOG OFF. DO NOT COMPLY.

The Obituary for Mankind"

Read it. Print it. Share it. Discuss it. Decide for yourself whether it belongs in the satire section or the history books.

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