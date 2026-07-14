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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
12h

I have been thinking along your lines. I have the strong sense, if we do not opt out, of being the last humans.

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francine jarry's avatar
francine jarry
5h

I believe we have cornered ourselves to a point where we almost exclusively need many of our devices even to pass on information like this... here is a 2025 Gaia 5 minute interview with Greg Braden explaining the truth of Agenda 2030 --

Could we start with turning off all of our smart devices for 1 day -- and then for a week -- it's not easy to break the addiction that this has become -- the question is...how can we stop the proliferation of data centres such as the one planned for Alberta -- we are the 99% who don't want this...

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1039582638286970

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