Recently, Real Truth Real News on Rumble published an interview with Dr. Daniel Nagase. In that video, Nagase alleged that the Universal Ostrich Farm’s birds were part of a dangerous biological experiment, that they had been injected with spike proteins, and that contracts required their destruction.

I attempted to correct these misconceptions directly in the comment section. I pointed out that the birds were never injected with spike protein, that no contract exists with the Canadian government, and that antibody research using proteins is standard in agriculture and medicine.

Instead of engaging, my comments were deleted and I was muted from participating further. (See screenshots below.) This raises a critical question: if the information is solid, why silence legitimate corrections?

62.3K Followers… Both Dr. Nagase and the Real Truth Real News interviewer repeatedly told viewers to “ask questions.” But when I did exactly that — asking the hard questions that undermined their claims — my comments were deleted and I was blocked from participating further.

This is the same pattern of selective openness we see in mainstream institutions: you can speak freely, as long as you don’t question the core narrative. True intellectual honesty doesn’t fear uncomfortable questions.

Breaking Down Dr. Nagase’s Claims

1. “The ostriches were injected with spike protein”

Fact: The ostriches were never injected with live virus or whole spike protein. The hens were given a synthetic protein fragment, which stimulated their immune system to produce antibodies.

This is no different from how chickens, llamas, camels, or even plants are used in research worldwide. Their antibodies are harvested safely, often through eggs, blood draws, or milk — and the animals live on.

2. “All experimental animals must be destroyed”

Fact: This is a misrepresentation of laboratory protocol. In university labs, rodents or primates in tightly controlled experiments are euthanized afterward to prevent cross-contamination.

But commercial and agricultural antibody production does not follow that model. Chickens used for IgY antibody harvesting are not culled after immunization. Applying a rodent lab standard to an ostrich farm is misleading.

3. “Keeping the ostriches alive breeds resistant viruses”

Fact: Viral resistance emerges under massive, sustained selective pressure — billions of human infections or widespread vaccine use. A small flock of ostriches in British Columbia does not create a “virus factory.”

There is no evidence, anywhere in scientific literature, of an antibody-harvested flock producing resistant viruses.

4. “The farmers had secret contracts with Canada or Japan”

Fact: No such contracts have ever been produced. In fact, during legal proceedings the CFIA admitted that only 2 ostrich carcasses were PCR-tested, no necropsies were performed, and further testing was denied.

If there were truly binding international contracts requiring a cull at the end of “experimentation” where is the proof? Speculation is not evidence.

Body Language Speaks Too … now I’m no expert but I am a pretty good poker player and as such I pay close attention to body language

Dr. Nagase’s posture during the interview sent a message. He delivered sweeping accusations while stretched out on a full-length lawn chair, legs extended in front of him. That body language projected arrogance and dominance rather than humility or openness.

For me, the visual impression matched his actions: dismissive of questions, unwilling to engage, and more interested in lecturing than listening.

Why Silencing Matters

By deleting comments and muting dissent, the interviewer seems to be protecting Dr. Nagase … helping to avoid accountability and prevent his audience from seeing a factual correction. That is the opposite of the freedom and transparency both the interviewer and Nagase claim to champion.

Censorship — whether from government, media, or within our own movements — only serves to protect fragile narratives. If the goal is truth, then truth must be tested against scrutiny.

The Bigger Picture

This is not about personalities. It’s about facts and integrity.

If ostriches represent a breakthrough in antibody research, then silencing debate only serves those who want these birds destroyed.

If the freedom movement is serious about exposing lies, then it must also be willing to confront misinformation within its own circles.

We cannot defeat censorship with more censorship.

A Call for Intellectual Honesty

The ostrich case deserves real scrutiny, not fear-based speculation.

Science, farming, and freedom movements should be built on facts, evidence, and open debate — not silencing those who ask hard questions.

Because the truth does not fear questions.

Dr. Nagase speaks as though he is an expert in laboratory immunology and agricultural biosafety, tossing around terms like “protocol,” “spike protein antibodies,” and “experimental biology.” But let’s be clear: he is an emergency room physician, not a virologist, immunologist, or veterinary scientist. His background does not give him authority on ostrich antibody production, commercial farming standards, or CFIA policy. By borrowing lab jargon and applying rodent laboratory rules to ostriches, he gives the impression of expertise where none exists.

There is nothing wrong with asking questions or raising concerns, but presenting speculation as settled science is misleading. Farmers, veterinarians, and immunologists with direct experience in avian antibody production know the realities far better than someone commenting from a lounge chair. In other words: stay in your lane, doctor. Expertise in emergency medicine does not translate into expertise in immunology, veterinary farming, or the unique science of ostrich antibodies.

Ironically, even the CFIA itself tried to shoehorn a mouse study into the ostrich case. In its materials and courtroom arguments, the Agency leaned on rodent lab protocols to justify mass destruction of healthy, rare ostriches — a species with completely different biology and antibody production. It’s absurd to treat a 300-pound, long-lived bird like a disposable lab mouse, yet that’s precisely what’s happening: applying “lab rules” meant for caged rodents to a commercial, decades-old ostrich farm.

If Dr. Nagase and Real Truth Real News truly believe in truth, then let’s have that conversation openly — without deleting comments, muting voices, or branding everything a “psy-op.” Honest debate requires accountability, not censorship. The ostrich farm story deserves transparency, not speculation dressed up as expertise. I challenge both Dr. Nagase and Real Truth Real News to sit down with the farmers, veterinarians, and scientists who actually know the facts, and have that discussion in the open. The truth does not fear questions — so why should they?

