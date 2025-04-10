Click on the image above … or here Wings Up Carney

The truth behind Mark Carney's green agenda, carbon capture deception, and how Canadians are unknowingly funding their own digital prison.

While the media cheers on Mark Carney as Canada's climate hero, it's time to expose the machinery he's building behind the curtain, a machinery powered by deception, funded by taxpayers, and designed to enslave under the banner of "health" and "climate justice."

Carbon Capture Isn't About the Planet

Mark Carney's carbon capture agenda is not a plan to "save the earth" – it's a plan to capture you. The billions being funneled into "carbon reduction" aren’t about protecting the environment. They’re about enabling a full-spectrum surveillance system that measures, tracks, and penalizes your carbon footprint. From how far you drive, to what you eat, to the temperature in your home, that’s right every aspect of life will be judged through the lens of carbon.

This is about

Control of energy

Control of land use

Control of food systems

Control of movement

Graphene: The Real Reason for Carbon Capture

The carbon isn’t being stored to help the climate. It’s being harvested to create graphene, a "miracle material" used in the development of smart tech, 5G, biosensors, and surveillance systems. Graphene is already powering:

Smart city infrastructure

Internet of Things (IoT)

15-minute city sensors

Vaccine delivery platforms

Digital ID integration tools

Carney's carbon strategy helps fund the infrastructure for your digital cage.

and you get to pay for it…

One Health: The Ideological Glue

Enter One Health, a global framework promoted by the UN, WHO, WEF, and partners like the Rockefeller and Gates Foundations. On the surface, it sounds noble: integrate human, animal, and environmental health. But dig deeper, and you'll see it's a philosophical justification for global control.

Through One Health, governments and global institutions claim the right to:

Lock down farms and food producers

Restrict meat consumption

Ban animal agriculture

Mass cull livestock

Implement surveillance under the guise of "preventing pandemics"

The One Health agenda is the why behind it all. Carney's carbon and finance system is the how. Now if we could wrap our heads around the how these psychopaths function…

The Technocratic Trap

This isn’t about public health or climate protection. It’s about laying the foundation for:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Carbon-based social credit systems

Digital ID mandates

Geo-fencing and movement restrictions

Green rationing under AI-driven policy enforcement

And the sickest part? We're paying for it and they make billions

We must stop pretending this is about the common good. It’s a hostile takeover under the banner of public service. If you care about health, freedom, food, or your kids' future, it’s time to stand up.

President Trump has pledged to get the U.S. out of the UN. Two critical bills are now in Congress to do just that. Canadians and freedom-lovers everywhere should support this move. It's time to pull the plug on the globalist control grid.

Take Action: https://preventgenocide2030.org

We don’t need to go elbows-up, Mark. We just need to wake up.

The Ostriches truly are the canaries in the coal mine…we must win the court of public opinion and show up in the millions in person and virtually to support these birds and their owners.

