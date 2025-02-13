WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Share

On February 4, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing a comprehensive review of the United States' involvement in international organizations, including the United Nations (UN). This directive mandates the Secretary of State and the UN Ambassador to assess, within 180 days, all international bodies and treaties to which the U.S. contributes, identifying those that may conflict with American interests and evaluating their potential for reform. Following this review, recommendations will be made regarding possible withdrawal from such entities. NOTE: we don’t want possible we NEED absolute

It's Time to Get the U.S. Out of the UN, and the UN out of the US—for Good

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to permanently sever ties with an unelected global bureaucracy that has spent decades undermining U.S. sovereignty, pushing anti-American policies, and working to enslave humanity under the guise of "public health" and "sustainable development."

The UN’s Globalist Agenda: A Threat to Freedom

For years, the UN and its associated organizations have worked hand-in-hand with global elites to strip nations of their sovereignty and erode individual freedoms. The Agenda 2030 plan, marketed as a "sustainable development" framework, is nothing more than a blueprint for global control, dictating everything from how we live, what we eat, how we travel, and even how we farm. Under the pretense of "saving the planet," this plan forces radical climate policies, restrictions on meat consumption, (you will eat zee bugs) and attacks on private land ownership.

Even more sinister is the One Health initiative, which falsely claims that human, animal, and environmental health must be controlled as one. This means total surveillance over our food, medical choices, and livelihoods, all enforced under the banner of "pandemic preparedness" and "climate emergency." Bill C-293 in Canada and similar global health laws seek to grant unelected bureaucrats the power to declare health crises at will, enforcing lockdowns, forced medical interventions, and economic controls.

Do you think COVID-19 restrictions were bad? That was just a test run.

The UN Uses Our Money to Destroy Us ( I mean us as in me and you even though I am Canadian…same shit different pile)

American taxpayers fund a disproportionate share of the UN’s bloated budget, bankrolling programs that work against us. The UN promotes open borders, undermines national security, and allows terrorist sympathizers to sit on its so-called Human Rights Council while demonizing nations that actually uphold human rights. The United States contributes billions of dollars annually to this corrupt organization…money that could be reinvested in securing its own borders, strengthening its economy, and rebuilding communities that have been devastated by globalist policies.

Share

Time to Act: How You Can Help Ensure the US Exit the UN

This executive order is just the beginning. The establishment will do everything in its power to stall, obstruct, and ultimately sabotage efforts to withdraw from the UN. We must make our voices heard.

FIRST TAKE THIS ACTION: CLICK HERE

THEN

Contact your representatives—Demand that Congress supports full withdrawal from the UN and the complete defunding of all UN-affiliated organizations. Educate others—Share this article, spread awareness about Agenda 2030, One Health, and other globalist programs seeking to control every aspect of our lives. Refuse to comply—Say NO to UN-driven mandates, whether they be climate restrictions, vaccine passports, or digital ID systems. Support independent media—The mainstream press will not cover this. Platforms like Redacted, independent Substacks, and grassroots movements are essential in keeping the truth alive.

This is our one shot at reclaiming our sovereignty and stopping the globalist agenda dead in its tracks. The time to act is NOW, before the UN and its allies tighten their grip and make escape impossible.

Will we seize this moment, or will we allow ourselves to be ruled by unelected tyrants forever? The choice is ours…and this could be one of your final choices…

Many still believe the UN was created to bring peace to the world…maybe this will open your eyes to its real goals from the beginning.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/#withdraw-the-u

CLick here to Play

take action NOW or forever hold your peace

Click here to take action NOW