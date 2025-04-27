Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katalina's avatar
Katalina
2h

Almost everyone in my community won't see the truth, despite my trying. They're all mesmerized by the CBC 's accolades

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
2h

I sent out a variant of this yesterday. Yes, see the clips. By the way, here's what I sent: I BELIEVE LIBERAL MARK CARNEY WOULD PREFER YOU NOT TO SEE THIS. 6 MINUTES.

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/liberal-mark-carney-money-moving

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture