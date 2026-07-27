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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
15h

Look up Lisa Robinson, an elected councilor in Pickering Ontario. She has been silenced by the mayor and 5 remaining "lock step" councilors. Her pay was docked for parts of a year as the mayor used the unelected Integrity Commissioner" to sanction her. The Pickering municipal government, like many others, are beholden to ICLEE and unelected bureaucrats. Same story here in Ontario as in Alberta and, I'm sure, the rest of Canada.

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Joan Reyda's avatar
Joan Reyda
18h

Excellent article Connie! I attended Sturgeon County Council meetings for a year (was usually the only taxpayer in attendance) but struggled to pull all the threads together. So often I felt baffled with bullshit and finally gave up. Thank you so much for all your hard work!

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