“Why didn’t we stop this when we still could?”

If We Had Said No: How Process Failed, Power Escalated, and 314 Ostriches Paid the Price

Let’s stop pretending.

What happened at Universal Ostrich Farms was not an accident, not a one-off mistake, and not “just how biosecurity works.”

It was the predictable outcome of regulatory capture, embedded ideology, and agencies that now behave as though they are above the law they claim to enforce.

And yes, this has a name.

It’s called One Health .

One Health isn’t a theory anymore, it’s embedded

The One Health agenda is no longer a policy discussion or an academic framework.

It is embedded directly into CFIA operations, and into the Acts, regulations, enforcement manuals, and emergency powers they rely on.

That matters … because One Health:

Collapses animal health, human health, and environmental policy into one enforcement pipeline

Removes proportionality and case-by-case judgment

Justifies extreme measures in the name of “risk mitigation”

Treats farmers as variables, not rights-bearing citizens

Universal Ostrich Farms wasn’t targeted despite this framework.

It was targeted because of it.

The lie we were told and many still believe…

We were told:

“This is about science.”

“This is about safety.”

“This is about following the law.”

But the independent Tribunal has now confirmed something devastating:

The law wasn’t followed.

A quarantine notice, the legal foundation for enforcement, was never properly served during the period CFIA claimed it was breached.

Yet enforcement escalated anyway.

Penalties were issued anyway.

A search warrant was obtained anyway.

Police were deployed anyway.

Airspace was restricted anyway.

And ultimately, 314 (so they say) ostriches were killed anyway

That is not a system acting in good faith.

That is a system acting with impunity.

This is why process matters, and why they hate it

Process is the enemy of unchecked power.

Process forces:

Transparency

Accountability

Human judgment

Legal limits

That is why it is always described as “technicalities.”

That is why farmers are told to “just comply.”

That is why enforcement comes first, and legal review comes after the damage is done.

The Universal Ostrich Farms case proves this clearly:

The Tribunal could only rule on a narrow window, February 6 to February 26, 2025, and it ruled that no valid quarantine notice existed during that time.

Too late for the birds.

Too late for the farm.

But not too late for everyone else

Let’s stop lying to ourselves

If Canadians; farmers, consumers, veterinarians, truckers, parents, had collectively refused to accept this during COVID, it would have ended.

If people had said no, together … clearly, loudly, lawfully, it would have ended.

And now, after Universal Ostrich Farms, the truth is unavoidable:

They believed they could act above the law WHY? … because we let them.

This is the moment

What happened at Universal Ostrich Farms is not over.

It is the proof.

Proof that:

Regulatory agencies will escalate even while legality is unresolved

Enforcement will continue even when foundational steps are defective

Courts will correct process only after irreversible harm

Farmers are expected to absorb the damage quietly

We’ve seen this playbook before.

After unprecedented injury, excess deaths, turbo cancers, and lifelong harm following COVID policies, the federal government’s response has been chillingly familiar:

“We didn’t force you.”

“You had a choice.”

“Mistakes were made.”

No accountability.

No restoration.

No justice.

The burden is shifted onto the very people who complied in good faith … workers, families, farmers, while institutions close ranks and carry on as if nothing happened.

Universal Ostrich Farms fits this same pattern.

Escalate first. Destroy livelihoods. Correct nothing in real time.

Then, after the damage is done, point to process and say: “This was lawful.” (and trust you won’t challenge them).

That cannot continue.

Not in agriculture.

Not in public health.

Not anywhere a free society claims to be governed by the rule of law.

And this is where the connection becomes impossible to deny.

The same ideology that justified coercion, silence, and after-the-fact excuses during COVID is now hard-wired into agriculture through One Health, CFIA enforcement practices, expanding animal traceability regimes, and legislation like Bill C-293 and Bill C-9. Different sector, same logic: centralize authority, collapse risk into emergency, bypass consent, and treat resistance as non-compliance rather than conscience. Universal Ostrich Farms wasn’t a failure of communication, it was the system functioning exactly as designed. When regulators believe they are acting for a “greater good,” process becomes optional, dissent becomes dangerous, and ordinary people are told to accept the losses quietly for the sake of the collective.

Click image above

What happens next is up to us

This doesn’t end with outrage.

It ends with action … or it ends with silence and repetition.

If Universal Ostrich Farms teaches us anything, it’s this: waiting for institutions to correct themselves after the damage is done is not a strategy.

So here is what must happen next:

Demand lawful process, every time.

No more “trust us.” No more email notices treated as orders. No more emergency powers without strict compliance with the law.

Stand together; farmers, workers, families.

Isolation is how this system works. Solidarity is how it stops.

Refuse quiet compliance.

Ask questions. Request written authority. Insist on proper service. Use the law while it still exists.

Expose regulatory capture wherever it appears.

In agriculture. In health. In environment. In education. In finance. The pattern is the same … only the targets change.

Engage locally and relentlessly.

Town halls. Councils. Associations. MLAs. MPs. Media. Silence is interpre ted as consent.

Do not let this be buried.

Share this story. Cite the Tribunal ruling. Name the consequences. Make it impossible to pretend this never happened.

Because once people see the pattern, it loses its power.

Universal Ostrich Farms was the proof.

What comes next will determine whether it was also the turning point.

This is where we draw the line, calmly, lawfully, together and say:

No more.

