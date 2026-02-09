Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAVY Udal's avatar
DAVY Udal
13h

Every person who was in any way connected with the death of the ostriches needs to be in front of a judge and jury. I believe even the police who murdered the birds are guilty. The onus is on the officer to uphold the law even when the superiors fail to follow the law. "We didn't know" does not cut it after Nuremburg.

The very minimum is that every police person who was involved must be removed from the force and banned from ever owning a firearm of any kind. Every politician or government employee must be held accountable for the destruction of the livelihood of the owners of the EXPERIMENTAL! farm.

Reply
Share
1 reply
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
13h

I heard from a source I consider very reliable that the ostriches were eliminated because they functioned as natural 'early warning systems' against surreptitiously deployed weapons (by the Deep State Cabal supposedly), and had to be taken down. Canada is, as you know, not a friend of the United States and the freedom movement.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture