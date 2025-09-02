Connie’s Substack

Fook Keong Yip
1d

So, is it the right time to shoot back? A pre-emptive ambush to neutralize the would be ostrich killers is called for. Take no prisoners is my advise.

Doreen
1d

Gain of function H5N1 halted

In 2011, two scientists alarmed the world by revealing they had separately modified the deadly avian H5N1 influenza virus so that it spread between ferrets, animals that most closely mimic the human response to flu. Scientists believe it's likely that the pathogen, if it emerged in nature or was released, would trigger an influenza pandemic quite possibly with many millions of deaths. https://www.science.org/content/article/scientists-brace-media-storm-around-controversial-flu-studies

Gain of function H5N1 resumed

In 2019, advocates of such gain of function (GOF) studies say they can help public health experts better understand how viruses might spread and plan for pandemics. The HHS committee approved the same type of work in the Kawaoka and Fouchier labs that set off the furor 8 years ago. https://www.science.org/content/article/exclusive-controversial-experiments-make-bird-flu-more-risky-poised-resume

Virology fraud explained in under 20 minutes

https://odysee.com/@coronamirror:d/cov-19-mmunity-in-19-minutes:7

See ‘virology fraud’ scientific evidence

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/virus-fraud-disclosed-through-cpe

Shine light on darkness for all to see and rebut or by maxim of law: Consent takes away error.

