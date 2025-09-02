https://x.com/amuse/status/1962842787302318321

Within days, a police task force is expected to arrive at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. Their mission? To kill 400 healthy ostriches.

Let’s be clear:

These birds are not sick.

They are not for meat.

They have been healthy for over 8 months.

They live on a remote farm far from population centres.

Yet Ottawa’s bureaucrats at the CFIA have decreed they must die. Offers to rehome them in the U.S. were rejected. Pleas from the White House met with a blind eye, Science and common sense have been cast aside. Now, according to a whistleblower, armed police are preparing to descend on this farm.

This is not about bird flu, (truly never has been). This is about power and control.

Why This Matters Beyond the Farm

While this travesty unfolds, more pieces of our freedom are being quietly stolen:

Banks and digital ID systems line up to control your access to money.

Alberta’s “Wallet” app is another step toward a surveillance economy.

Federal and provincial governments pass laws in silence, aligning with global agendas instead of their own people.

This is our last chance to stand up and say: ENOUGH!!!

Where Are the Police?

Police swear an oath to serve and protect Canadians, not to be the enforcers of unelected global managers.

Arresting peaceful citizens is not “public safety.” It’s intimidation.

Slaughtering healthy animals under the guise of “biosecurity” is not justice.

Officers must ask themselves: Will I protect the rights of Canadians, or will I blindly obey destructive orders?

To the officers being sent to Edgewood: History will remember whether you stood with freedom or against it AND so will your chidren…

Do what is right, protect the Ostriches and Canadian Property Rights...tell the global dictators to pound sand

What You Can Do, NO WHAT YOU MUST DO – Right Now

Spread the Word – Share this everywhere. Don’t let mainstream media bury it. Show Up Peacefully – If you can, bear witness at the farm (301 Langille Rd, Edgewood, BC). Contact Politicians – Demand an immediate halt to the cull and accountability from the CFIA. Call Your Local Police Detachment – Tell them you expect police to serve and protect citizens, not bureaucratic overreach. Put them on notice that Canadians are watching. Support the Fight – Visit SaveOurOstriches.com to stay updated. Stay Alert – While we are distracted, new laws and financial controls are being slipped through. Keep your eyes wide open.

Final Word

The slaughter of these ostriches is not an isolated act. It is a symbol of bureaucracy run amok, of democracy abandoned, and of freedoms traded away under the guise of “public health.”

Bottom line: Public health policies are written to manage populations, not protect individuals. They are blunt instruments — and while they reduce risk on paper, they often trample common sense and personal choice at the bedside

If we remain silent now, we signal our consent to every future abuse.

If we stand together now, we remind them that Canada belongs to the people, not to unelected global managers.

This is our last hope. Wake up, Canada.

EYES WIDE OPEN

