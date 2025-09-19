This is an urgent message. We have credible word that the slaughter of the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms is scheduled this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 301 Langille Road, Edgewood, BC.

In recent days, low-flying helicopters have repeatedly passed over the farm. Last night that disturbance spooked the flock; one ostrich panicked, ran into a fence, broke its neck and died. Is this what “humane” treatment looks like? It is unnecessary, it is cruel, and it must be stopped. Where are the animal activist? Jan Arden where are you?

The legal team is working around the clock. An emergency stay order is being rushed through the courts today (Friday Sept 19, 2025). International voices — including President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Dr. Mehmet Oz — have urged Canadian officials to pause and reconsider. But legal action takes time.

Make no mistake: this is not merely an isolated agricultural enforcement action.

Patterns in policy and international guidance … and how stamping-out frameworks have been applied elsewhere , indicate a broader approach that could and will be used to erase independent farms, crush unique genetics, and centralize control over food production on Canadian soil. If an irreversible precedent is allowed here, it will make it much easier for agencies to justify similar destruction of farms across the country in the future.

Let me rephrase that: This is about a global agenda being imposed on Canadian soil. Policies framed under “One Health” claim to protect all living things, but in practice they are being used as a blunt instrument to erase farms, destroy unique genetics, and centralize control of food and agriculture. DID YOU VOTE FOR THIS?

If they can do this to ostriches today, they can do it to cattle, poultry, or even small mixed farms tomorrow.

This is about food sovereignty, farmers’ rights, and the future of independent agriculture in Canada.

We must treat this as a national issue of food sovereignty, property rights, scientific due process, and human decency — not as an isolated local event. If regulators can destroy an entire unique flock without thorough, transparent, on-farm testing and independent review, what protection will be left for us?

Peaceful Assembly: Bear Witness, Document Everything

We are calling on Canadians and allies to gather in peaceful assembly at the farm starting now and through the weekend:

Bring cameras, livestreams, independent media. Document everything.

Stay peaceful. No violence, no obstruction — our strength is in truth and transparency.

Bear witness. The world must see what is happening on Canadian soil.

Why This Matters

Scientific value: Ostrich antibodies hold immense potential for medicine, including treatments against viruses and infections.

Food sovereignty: Destroying this flock undermines independent farming and hands more power to corporate monopolies.

Transparency: CFIA has refused live-bird testing, herd-level serology, and environmental sampling. They are proceeding without the full evidence the public deserves.

Precedent: Once set, this model can be rolled out against farms LARGE & SMALL across Canada.

What You Can Do Now

Come to Edgewood — 301 Langille Road — and stand peacefully in support. Document & Share — livestream, record, upload, spread the word. Alert the Media — demand coverage; invite independent film crews. Contact Officials — MPs, MLAs, and ministers must hear from the people. Pray & Support — this fight is for all of us.

This is a turning point. If we stay silent, the destruction of farms and food systems will continue — justified by global agendas that have nothing to do with real science or humanity.

Peacefully assemble. Document everything. Stand for truth.

Click image above and listen carefully