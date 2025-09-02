CLICK IMAGE ABOVE FOR A CRITICAL UPDATE :

Today we are joined by Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farm and daughter of the farmers under siege by CFIA’s cull order.

This is not a drill — it has now been leaked that CFIA and RCMP are mobilizing in Vancouver and Surrey. The machinery of enforcement is moving, and the lives of the ostriches — and the very future of food sovereignty in Canada — hang in the balance.

Katie has been speaking out since December 2024, carrying this story onto international podcasts and standing as the voice of her family and their farm. In this urgent broadcast, she delivers a message Canadians cannot ignore:

What’s really happening on the ground.

Why this fight is bigger than one farm.

How you can act right now to protect farmers, food, and freedom.

This is a call to action. Share this broadcast, call your RCMP detachments, demand accountability, and stand with the farmers.

