Share

Click on image below as Moose on the Loose takes you on a journey connecting the dots for you….

Moose on the Loose deserves enormous credit and gratitude.

His investigation into Mark Carney’s tangled financial web was not just a video — it was an act of patriotism.

The hours of research, documentation, cross-referencing, and courageous presentation pulled back a curtain few dared to even touch. Without his tireless work, much of the truth we are about to explore would still be hidden.

This article is a continuation .

We owe it to Moose — and to all who love Canada and freedom itself — to keep digging, keep connecting the dots, and keep exposing the global machinery now moving to enslave our nation and the world under a false banner of “sustainability.”

This is bigger than politics.

This is the battle for the soul of humanity.

Let’s continue what Moose so bravely began.

Mark Carney’s Web of Global Control

Share

Mark Carney is not just a banker or politician.

He is a global asset manager for the Beast System:

Tied to Brookfield Asset Management (BAAM), a $850B monster fund.

Deeply embedded in Stripe , Tesla , Twitter , Boring Company via Brookfield financing .

Business ties to Donald Trump (indirectly through bailing out Kushner's 666 Fifth Avenue property).

Business ties to Elon Musk (Brookfield bailed out Musk’s Twitter buyout, invested in Tesla/Boring Company).

Business ties to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) — foreign sovereign wealth fund intertwined with Brookfield, financing LNG monopoly strategies.

Personal admiration and economic collaboration with Xi Jinping's China — climate deals, ESG investments.

Translation:

Carney is a triple agent:

Profiting from America's oil (Colonial Pipeline)

Profiting from China's green tech dominance

Profiting from Canada’s resource surrender

But There’s More: New Layers of Control

Carney’s Quiet Role in Carbon Pipelines and Graphene Infrastructure

Brookfield acquired Inter Pipeline Ltd in 2021 — a major Canadian pipeline network linked to carbon capture projects.



Brookfield acquired Colonial Pipeline in 2024 for $9 billion — the largest refined petroleum pipeline in the United States.



Why It Matters:

Today, carbon pipelines aren’t just for "carbon storage" — they are feedstock systems for graphene production, the super-material essential for:

Smart sensors

AI surveillance grids

Digital ID biometrics

Next-generation electronics

Brookfield is positioning itself at the core of graphene economy infrastructure.

Brookfield’s Ties to UN-Linked NGOs Building the New Digital Prisons

Stantec , WSP Global , AECOM — all linked through Brookfield investment networks and Agenda 2030 contracts.

Stantec openly partners with UN SDG programs on Smart Cities and energy "resiliency" projects.



Schneider Electric partners with Brookfield to deliver "smart infrastructure" energy control grids — embedding energy rationing devices into homes, businesses, and communities.

Why It’s Worse Than Just Finance

Carney is not just managing money —

he’s helping build the digital infrastructure for:

15-minute surveillance cities

Smart energy rationing grids

Carbon tracking social credit scores

Full biometric monitoring of human movement and consumption

In other words:

Carney is constructing the rails for Agenda 2030’s digital slavery — while marketing it as "saving the planet."

When you connect the dots, here’s the structure:

And Mark Carney?

He’s the architect assigned to seal Canada’s fate inside this system.

Moose pulled back the curtain.

Today, let’s tear down the entire stage. Who really owns Carney:

Moose on the Loose cracked open the web of corruption.

But beneath it lies something older, darker, and far more dangerous:

A Beast System, centuries in the making, now poised to enslave humanity through carbon chains, digital ID, and climate lies.

Canadians have one last chance to break free.

Knowledge is the key.

Courage is the sword.

For a more info click the image below: Warning Fasten your Seatbelts

Thanks for reading Connie’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



