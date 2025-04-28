Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claude Gelinas's avatar
Claude Gelinas
4m

Amazing research, thanks for relaying it here, Connie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

Maybe now that the Brownstone Institute is covering this story more people will understand that the Covid-19 military operation FAKE PANDEMIC was actually about mandating a Bio-Cyber interface ( AI-mRNA mRNA Gene Therapy jabs) which connect our bodies to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6 in the Terahertz Band.)

https://www.activistpost.com/node-without-consent/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture