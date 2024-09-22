Dr Evil who else could it be

Remember when Alberta was offering $3 million in cash to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Drumroll please

Alberta first “winner” was Tracey McIvor, father and husband from Langdon, Alberta

According to the Alberta Provincial government the second “winner”, Amie Gee's name was drawn from over 1.85 million entries.

That means by dangling a million dollar carrot they managed to convince almost 2 million Albertans to roll up their sleeves. Not sure if we can believe what mainstream media puts out but by my calculations the population of Alberta in 2021 was 4,262,635 so correct me if I am wrong but does that not equate to 43.4% of Albertans jumped at the chance to “win” a million dollars. One more question…did anyone check for the lottery license obtained for this “lottery”?

If It Worked for Vaccines, Why Not Us? A $1 Lottery to Supercharge Our Movement!

During the COVID pandemic, governments across Canada rolled out million-dollar lotteries to get people vaccinated. Love it or hate it, the tactic was clever: the chance to win big for just doing what was asked. Keep in mind if you are a taxpayer you paid for it! Imagine applying that same strategy to a different cause—our own!

What if we pooled our resources, not for a shot in the arm, but a shot at real change?

Here’s the pitch: everyone throws in a dollar. At the end, we hold a draw, giving one lucky participant a lump-sum prize. The rest? We use it to hire legal/lawful advisors, digital creators, and media teams etc. to amplify our voice and spread our message far and wide.

It's simple. It's fair. And best of all, it's ours.

Governments leveraged lotteries to get people moving. Now it’s our turn—only this time, we’re not waiting for them to hand us the ticket. We're taking control. Want in?

The future might just be a dollar away!

Take Action now, all the work has been done for you…go to

https://preventgenocide2030.org/ Take the actions and then Copy the letter print several copies, stick it in an envelope address one to each the senators, each of the MP’s and Governor General put your signature on it and drop in the mail — no postage necessary

Just sayin let’s use their tactics to get us out of this mess. You like lotteries right? so let’s create one where that dollar could actually save your life and really would be safe and effective.

Just throw a buck if you give a _uck.

Send me your ideas how to get such a lottery off the ground.

Just for interest sake does anyone know how Tracey McIvor and Amie Gee are doing?