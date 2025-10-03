Dr. Nagase vs. The Ostrich Farm: Let’s Talk
: A roundtable tonight with Dr. Pelech, Universal Ostrich Farm owners Karen Espersen & Dave Bilinski hosted by Matthew Pauley.
It’s 2025 and apparently, asking questions is now a revolutionary act. Who knew? I’ve had my comments deleted, my name twisted into “CONnie,” and my attempts at fact-checking painted as “attacks.”
So let’s put it all on the table… No censorship, no name-calling — just facts on the table.
Tonight, Let’s Do This Right
Dr. Nagase, I invite you to an interview tonight — not as an adversary, but as a participant in truth.
https://x.com/MatthewPauly13/status/1974158605566840900
Join
Dr. Steven Pelech (the author of the affidavit so often cited),
Karen & Dave (the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms),
Myself (Connie),
our host Matthew Pauley from the Stop C-293 Core Committee
No deleting comments, no muting questions, no branding dissenters as “CONnie” or “ad hominem.” Let’s do what used to matter: talk straight, challenge claims, compare public records, and let people decide.
Why This Matters (And Why Now)
You and others have repeatedly framed the ostrich situation as a psy-op, toxin experiment, or biohazard — yet many of your core arguments rest on inferences, misquotes, or shifts in math.
Dr. Pelech’s affidavit, when read closely, says: older birds survived (likely due to prior immunity), younger birds died. Never does it mention toxins, antigen poisoning, or immune suppression from research.
But higher than those facts is this: credibility. If you genuinely believe your claims, then stepping into a live, respectful conversation with all sides gives you the greatest possible credibility.
Will You Join Us?
Dr. Nagase — you’ve said you’re “fighting for truth.” Let’s show it on camera, with transparency. Let’s lay aside the insults and “psy-op” framing long enough to let data, documents, and personalities meet in the open.
Karen, Dave, Dr. Pelech — your voices matter too. You deserve to be heard. The public deserves clarity. This isn’t about dominance. It’s about being real.
