Is Canada What We Think It Is?

Most Canadians grow up learning a fairly straightforward story.

Canada became a country in 1867.

We Confederated.

We have a Constitution.

We have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

We elect governments to represent us.

And the legal structure underneath all of that is settled… RIGHT

But what if parts of the story we’ve been taught aren’t as simple as we think?

This graph comes from the Government of Canada website, Disruptions on the Horizon…Look at #1 and follow thru to #10

What if things are not what we have been taught?

We are about to take a step back in time with Timm Stein, look at the documents and discuss what that means. I encourage you to watch Timm’s 2 documentaries before Friday and bring your questions with you to Canadians Rising at 9:00 am Pacific on Friday. Canada--The Illusion and Canada's Flag: A History of Deception

AGENDA

CANADIANS RISING

October 23, 2026

Please note that this is a NEW LINK for the Canadians Rising call. The old link will no longer be used.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83821757896?pwd=V2YaGZTCypxTzafaKz1L8b2BuZ3WRT.1

All times AM Pacific*

9:00 Open Meeting

Prayer / Meditation / Moment of Silence (whatever feels right for you)

9:05 Presentation: Timm Stein

Timm is passionate about exposing the fraud that has been committed against the people of the land mass commonly referred to as “Canada”.

He will present historic facts showing who committed the fraud, as well as, how and when the illusion was implemented. He will also show how the people have been deceived, trapped and enslaved. Timm will tie it all into the current Alberta Independence concerns and talk about the solution available for the people to free themselves from this illusion and create a new and better reality.

9:50 Q&A

10:10 Good News of the Week

10:25 Good News of the Week (Open Share)

10:50 Freedom Pledge

11:00 Close Meeting

NOTE:

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