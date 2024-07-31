The Power of the Podium

Donald Trump’s use of the podium has been a defining feature of his political career, showcasing his unique style and ability to connect with his audience. Trump's larger-than-life persona and commanding presence have made his speeches memorable. His confidence and assertiveness at the podium convey authority and attract attention, which is crucial in politics where perception often ALWAYS shapes reality.

Unlike many politicians who rely on carefully scripted speeches, (who sometimes can find a way to even f@*k that up), Trump’s speaking style is often unscripted, conversational and controversial. He uses simple language, repetition, and catchphrases, making his messages accessible and memorable. This approach has resonated with many voters who appreciate his directness and perceived authenticity.

Trump’s rallies are theatrical events where he energizes his base. He uses the podium to reinforce his key messages, attack opponents, and create a sense of unity among his supporters. The atmosphere at these rallies often feels more like a rock concert than a political event, amplifying the emotional connection between Trump and his audience.

Trump’s provocative statements and willingness to engage in controversy ensure media coverage. He understands that the podium provides a platform not just to speak to the crowd present, but to reach millions through media coverage. His ability to dominate news cycles and set the agenda has been a hallmark of his political strategy.

During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump's statements and tweets had a significant impact on the stock market, reflecting his powerful influence over both public perception and economic stability. In the initial stages of the pandemic, the stock market experienced extreme volatility. Trump's statements, whether reassuring or alarming, often caused significant market swings.

Share

Every time Donald Trump opened his mouth during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, I watched my life savings drop by tens of thousands daily, resulting in me hitting the panic button and pulling all my funds out, parking it in cash. By this time, I had lost 60% of my life savings, which wasn't much to start with. As a Canadian who started saving in RRSPs late in life, this financial turmoil was devastating. Reflecting on the early market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential to consider whether this turbulence was part of a larger plan or simply a reaction to an unprecedented global crisis. One could argue that the initial market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic was not just a reaction to an unprecedented crisis but part of a deliberate strategy.

The striking similarities between Event 201 and the COVID-19 pandemic response could be interpreted as more than mere coincidence. The alignment in scenarios, economic impacts, media strategies, and technological advancements might suggest a level of premeditation and strategic exploitation of the pandemic to achieve broader economic, political, and technological objectives. Hmmmm

The notion that government dependency can be used as a means of control is supported by various economic, social, and historical perspectives. While government assistance is essential for providing stability and support during crises, it can also create dynamics that increase government influence over the population.

Do you see what I see?

Seems his VP does

Share

Both Trump and Hitler knew how to work a crowd. Their rallies were spectacles—grandiose events where they roused their supporters with passionate speeches. Whether it's Trump’s off-the-cuff quips or Hitler's fervent oratory, these men knew how to captivate an audience.

"Make America Great Again" vs. "Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer" ("One People, One Empire, One Leader"). Both men understood the power of a catchy slogan. While the content and context are vastly different, the ability to distill a complex ideology into a simple, memorable phrase is a shared talent.

Trump's battles with "fake news" and his penchant for calling out journalists echo Hitler's disdain for the press. While Trump tweets and calls CNN "the enemy of the people," Hitler had his own ways of controlling and demonizing the media, albeit in a much more extreme and sinister manner.

From MAGA hats to swastika armbands, both leaders knew how to create a brand. Their supporters proudly donned these symbols, turning political support into a fashion statement (or a red flag, depending on your perspective).

Trump had his “enemies of the people” list, including various politicians, celebrities, and media outlets. Hitler had his own list, though it was far more lethal. The idea of labeling and targeting specific groups or individuals is a tactic both used to rally their base.

Despite polarizing opinions, both Trump and Hitler have been described as charismatic by their followers. They had a knack for making their supporters feel seen and heard, convincing many that they were the right person to lead their nation through turbulent times.

Share

Well do you?

How about now?

Really in a life and death moment even secret service takes the time (in the midst of gunfire) to stand tall and extend their right arms in a very familiar way.

Stay tuned, next we look at the similarities in Canadian Politics…your turn next Pierre and no oddly enough not Pierre Trudeau.

And so I ask, DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE?